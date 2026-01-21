Abu Dhabi, UAE: Yas Marina, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has hosted the inaugural Yas Rendezvous, an invite-only yachting experience designed to bring together members of the global yachting and sailing community and supporters of Abu Dhabi’s marine initiatives.

Held from 8 to 11 December, the first edition marked the launch of a new flagship experience at Yas Marina. As an inaugural event, Yas Rendezvous welcomed a select group of yacht owners, sailing enthusiasts, industry stakeholders, and partners, establishing the foundations for a recurring annual platform focused on journey-led destination discovery.

The event was organized by Yas Marina with the support of DCT Abu Dhabi and strategic partners including AD Ports Group and other regional stakeholders. Their involvement highlighted a shared ambition to strengthen collaboration and connectivity across marine and yachting routes in the Gulf.

Following a ceremonial departure from Yas Marina, participating yachts sailed in convoy. Several vessels travelled from Yas Marina to Emirates Palace Marina for a welcome reception hosted by Emirates Palace Marina, while others continued onward to Sir Bani Yas Island. The route showcased one of Abu Dhabi’s more than 200 islands and highlighted the emirate’s natural diversity and marine assets.

The multi-day program combined on-water exploration with curated onshore experiences, including panel discussions, destination-led conversations, and a gala gathering. Together, these elements were designed to foster dialogue, encourage long-term advocacy, and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s positioning within the international yachting community.

Jassim Albastaki, general manager of Yas Asset Management, said: “Yas Marina Rendezvous marks the beginning of a new flagship experience at Yas Marina, bringing the global yachting community together. More than an event, it reflects our ambition to create journeys that go beyond berthing, where yachting, lifestyle, and destination discovery come together. It is a long-term movement that connects yachting routes across the Gulf and the Red Sea into one global destination vision, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role in the future of marine leisure.”

Haitham Ali Khamis, director of tourism product development at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The successful launch of Yas Rendezvous represents an important milestone in the evolution of Abu Dhabi’s marine leisure offering. By bringing together international yachting audiences in a setting that combines premium marina infrastructure with unique natural environments, we are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a destination for high-value marine tourism while supporting the objectives of Tourism Strategy 2030.”

Through its partnership role, DCT Abu Dhabi supported the event as part of its broader efforts to develop distinctive tourism experiences, encourage repeat visitation, and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s positioning as a year-round destination across land and sea.

The inaugural Yas Rendezvous was fully supported by leading sponsors, including AD Ports Group and ADCB, underscoring strong backing for the event. Yas Rendezvous is expected to evolve into an annual fixture, supporting long-term growth in marine leisure, regional collaboration, and destination advocacy.

Follow the journey at @yasrendezvous on Instagram.