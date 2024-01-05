Abu Dhabi - UAE: The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), has announced its participation in the 13th edition of the Ataya charity exhibition, organized by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) for Women Affairs, Chairperson of the Higher Committee of the Ataya Initiative, and wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region. The exhibition will be held on January 15-20, 2024, in the Marina Hall at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre.

Through participation in the exhibition, which will be held under the slogan “Hand in Hand for the Tarahum for Gaza”, the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council aims to provide an exceptional platform that provides businesswomen and female entrepreneurs the opportunity to display their products, work, and creative designs. This is in line with the Council’s commitment to enhancing women’s contribution and effective presence across all social and economic development levels.

Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said, “Our participation in the Ataya Exhibition emphasizes the vital role women play in national and humanitarian efforts, aligning with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council's commitment to sustainable development. Through our activation, we proudly provide a platform for Abu Dhabi based female owned brands, showcasing their products and supporting SME growth.”

“This initiative reinforces the presence of businesswomen in various economic sectors and inspires contributions to national charitable initiatives, in line with Ataya's impactful values. We encourage women to showcase their skills in both traditional and creative industries, fostering a culture of innovation and aligning with Ataya's mission to make a meaningful difference.” Her Excellency continued.”

Through its participation in the Ataya exhibition, the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council is supporting a number of female owned Abu Dhabi brands, including “yiss.ad”, “nadias.line”, “villa.mod”, “Ashalessa”, “Merwad.abudhabi”, “by.MouzaMohd”, “Kanyamakan.ae”, and “amira_official”.

The Ataya exhibition, held annually in Abu Dhabi, includes a range of the top-range products including women’s fashion, jewelry, accessories, traditional crafts, furniture, and other handicrafts provided by a select group of exhibitors and producers from the UAE and the world. The exhibition will be open to visitors from 3 pm until 10 pm throughout the event.