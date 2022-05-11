Dubai: Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), visited the department’s pavilion at the Arabian Travel Market 2022 exhibition at Dubai World Trade Centre, the largest international trade event for travel and tourism in the region, the pavilion showcased Ajman’s most important developments in the tourism sector, the promotional plans to attract tourists, as well as highlighting the emirate's latest hospitality developments and the various experiences available in the emirate to build a sustainable tourism sector.

During his tour at the pavilion, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi applauded the role of Ajman tourism in shedding light on the cultural and touristic potentials the Emirate possess through the launch of several initiatives and programs dedicated to promoting the tourism sector in the Ajman, which included Ajman Museum’s Smart App, and its new visual identity along with Masfout Museum, and Al Manama Museum, Ajman’s Heritage Path Project, and Al Barraquah Boat Monument launched by Ajman Department of Municipality and Planning, as a part of “Fen Ajman" or “Ajman Art” initiative launched to spread beauty all over the emirate, for residents, visitors and tourists, as it is a living evidence of the emirate's authentic history and an example to be shared with the new generations of the values of the ancestors.

The old sailboat, which was called Al Barraquah “or the lightening” The monument was erected on an area of ​​1,809.56 square meters in the city center, near Ajman Corniche, to be a new aesthetic landmark for residents, visitors and tourists, and a living witness to the emirate's authentic history and an example to present to the emerging generations of ancestral values ​​and lofty principles.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, also visited the Ajman Tourism’s pavilion on the sidelines of the 29th Arabian Travel Market exhibition, where he was introduced to the latest tourism activities undertaken by the emirate to enhance its position as a touristic destination that attracts visitors and tourists from all over the world, and the role of the department in highlighting the cultural and tourism potentials Ajman is fortunate with, in addition to demonstrating the unique tourist experiences it offers to its visitors, which also showcases the heritage and traditions of the emirate.

Smart Vehicle Rental Service

Ajman Transport Authority also showcased the application of the "Smart Vehicle Rental Service" in cooperation with UDrive. The application allows renting the authority's 8 vehicles, by downloading the application and booking the vehicle through it, then unlocking the vehicle through the application.

Zoya Spa

On the other hand, Zoya Health Resort in Al Zorah, the first five-star resort in the Middle East designed to provide an integrated health experience that includes all health services, and offers its guests a wide range of programs designed to help improve their well-being and healthy lifestyles. It also provides a range of tailored treatment programs based on comprehensive and unique medical approaches to prevent chronic diseases.

Ajman Tourism leads Ajman’s participating delegation, that includes representatives from Ajman Department of Municipality and Planning, Ajman Free Zone, Ajman Transport Authority, in addition to many other private entities and travel and tourism companies that seeks, through their participation, to promote the emirate of Ajman as a unique tourist destination.

-Ends-

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD)

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

For more information, please visit https://ajman.travel/ar-ajmantourism/