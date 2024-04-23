Masterclass by acclaimed artist and director Junichi Hayama, renowned for his work on iconic titles like "Fist of the North Star" and the "One Piece" film

Special screening: 30th anniversary of Disney’s “The Lion King”

‘Florence Pops Orchestra’ performance led by maestro Carlo Chiarotti,

Sharjah: The Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC) is set to push the boundaries of the UAE’s and the region’s creative industries from May 1 - 5 at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), SAC has emerged as a pioneering platform in the UAE and the world for animation enthusiasts, providing a platform for industry luminaries, aspiring artists, and creatives to converge, exchange ideas, and create meaningful connections.

SAC 2024 will host a myriad of events, including 30 workshops, 20 panel discussions, 5 talks, and 5 music concerts, led by 71 speakers from 12 countries, including shining a spotlight on several key features:

Masterclass by Junichi Hayama

Renowned artist and director Junichi Hayama, celebrated for his work on iconic titles like "Fist of the North Star" and the "One Piece" film, will lead a masterclass offering invaluable insights into the craft of animation. Hayama's extensive experience and distinctive style promise to captivate enthusiasts and professionals alike, making this session a must-attend for animation aficionados.

Exhibition by Aardman Animation

SAC proudly presents an engaging exhibition by Aardman Animation, renowned for its distinctive stop-motion animation style and beloved characters. This exhibition offers attendees an in-depth look at the studio's innovative techniques and storytelling prowess, adding a unique dimension to the conference's lineup.

Special screening: 30th anniversary of “The Lion King”

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Disney's “The Lion King”, SAC will host a special screening of the timeless classic. Andreas Deja, a Disney Legend known for his pivotal animation work on the film, will be in attendance, highlighting the event with his insights and expertise. This homage underscores SAC's commitment to melding educational insight with entertainment, offering attendees an in-depth exploration of animation's storied legacy.

Florence Pops Orchestra

Continuing a cherished tradition, the Florence Pops Orchestra, led by maestro Carlo Chiarotti, will grace SAC with their performances, bringing a musical dimension to the celebration of animation. Their presence adds to the unique blend of offerings at the conference, ensuring that attendees are treated to a truly unforgettable experience.

Commenting on the significance of SAC, Khoula Al Mujaini, the Executive Director of SAC, remarked, “SAC provides a platform for people to come together, exchange ideas and create meaningful connections through its diverse and engaging programmes. SAC 2024 promises to be a milestone event, embodying the spirit of creativity and collaboration. This edition promises a celebration of the world of animation like never before.”

Pietro Pinetti, Artistic Director of SAC, added, “With its array of diverse and engaging programmes, SAC is set not just to honor the rich legacy of animation but also to contribute to its future growth in the Middle East, marking a new chapter of innovation and cross-cultural collaboration in the creative industries.”

For more information about SAC 2024 and to register for the conference, visit https://sharjah.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/87080/sharjah-animation-conference.