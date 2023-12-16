Five-time major Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei won the women’s category with a time of 2:19:15, knocking a minute off the course record

Amare Hailemicael Samson won the men's category with a time of 2:07:10

UAE, Abu Dhabi: It was a day to remember for Brigid Kosgei as she marked her first appearance at the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon by setting a new women’s record as more than 25,000 participants from 168 different nationalities took to the streets of the UAE capital.

The five-time major Marathon champion swept to victory with a stunning time of 2:19:15 – a minute quicker than the previous record and nearly five minutes ahead of her closest rival, Hawi Feysa Gejia (2:24:03), as Ethlemahu Sintayehu finished third (2:25:36).

Meanwhile, Eritrean Amare Hailemicael Samson produced a superb display, completing the stunning city course in 2:07:10 to seal an impressive victory, two minutes ahead of his closest challenge, Kenyan Leonard Barsoton (2:09:37), with compatriot Ilham Tanui Ozbilen marking his maiden Marathon appearance with a third-place finish (2:10:16).

Ethiopian Halefom Kesay won the 10kmrace with a time of 28:27 minutes, while his compatriot Zenashwork Yenw covered the same distance in a time of 33:23 minutes.

The winners were crowned by Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Yaser Saeed Al-Mazrouei, CEO of ADNOC’s Human Resources, Corporate and Commercial Support Department; Dr. Saleh Al Hashmi, Head of Commercial Affairs and In-Country Value Promotion at ADNOC; Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Company; Suhail Al-Arifi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Ricky Dominguez, Nike's Sports Marketing Director; And Dr. Ali Al-Obaidli, Chairman of the National Committee for Organ Transplantation (Department of Health).

The marathon and relay race combined attracted 2863 participants, the 10km race welcomed 5320 individuals, with 7575 participants taking on the 5km and 9280 runners in the 2.5 km race.

For his part, Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: "“The fifth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon witnessed a distinguished atmosphere, especially in light of the unprecedented number of participants who belong to diverse cultures and different levels of physical fitness., with over 25,000 individuals hailing from 168 countries, including elite athletes, People of Determination, and Paralympics participants underscoring our unwavering commitment to inclusivity within the UAE.

“This event resonated throughout our community, drawing participation from families and children alike, thereby creating an inclusive occasion for individuals from various walks of life and diverse backgrounds. The event was truly for everyone."

Offering heartfelt congratulations to the winners, Yaser Saeed Al Mazrouei, Executive Director, People, Commercial & Corporate Support Directorate, added: "We witnessed remarkable performances that embody the spirit of determination and resilience. The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon continues to stand as a shining symbol of excellence, bringing together a diverse community in the pursuit of well-being and triumph, To paint the most beautiful picture about the society of the Emirates; An oasis of tolerance, love and brotherhood among different cultures and generations.”

Commenting on her triumph, Kenyan Kosgei said: “Coming back from an injury last month [at the New York Marathon] and then winning here means a lot to me – especially to break the course record as well. This is my first time here [in Abu Dhabi] and everybody has been great. I hope I will come again next year.”

Meanwhile, men’s winner Samson reflected on success at his first-ever Marathon, saying: “I’m very happy, this is my first Marathon run [after all]. This is my best time of 2:07:10 and hopefully next time I can get an even quicker time. Today is a good win.”

The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon Village once more served as a vibrant and friendly gathering spot for families and friends. The village offered diverse entertainment options, including food trucks, a designated Kids Zone and Energy for Life activations ensuring there was something enjoyable for the hundreds of attendees, contributing to the overall positive experience of the marathon.

The marathon integrated various eco-friendly initiatives aimed at fostering sustainability. The organisers took sufficient measures to ensure the event had a beneficial influence on both the community and the environment.

The marathon runners passed many landmarks in Abu Dhabi, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Wahat Al Karama, and Zayed Sports City, in addition to Al Hosn Palace and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Tower.