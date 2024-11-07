Under the Patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Third Edition of the Forum Will Be Held on 19-20 November at the Museum of the Future

2,500 Experts from 100 Countries Participate in the World's Largest Gathering of Futurists

Dubai – The third edition of the Dubai Future Forum, hosted by Dubai Future Foundation on 19-20 November at the Museum of the Future, will gather 150 prominent speakers, including government officials, CEOs, academics, policymakers, thought leaders, and futurists from the UAE and around the globe.

This global event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, will feature around 70 sessions, including panel discussions, keynote addresses, and workshops. Over 2,500 experts from around 100 countries are expected to attend, alongside representatives from 100 international organisations specialising in future design.

The list of the speakers includes Sarah Sabry, the first Arab and African astronaut; Dr Makoto Suzuki from Okinawa Institute of Longevity; Laila Abdullatif from Emirates Nature–WWF; Amy Webb from Future Today Institute; His Excellency Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister of Advanced Sciences and Technology, MoTF, UAE; and Jay Ogilvy, co-founder of Global Business Network, among others.

Prof. Pattie Maes (MIT), commenting on her participation, stated, "Dubai Future Forum is taking place at a pivotal moment as we stand ready to maximise the benefits of future technology and AI, which promise significant opportunities for global development and societal benefit."

Bo Viktor Nylund (UNICEF Innocenti) posed a thought-provoking question, “What will the world look like in 2050 for future generations? This is directly depending on us. Through collective action, we can design a better future for children, centring the future of generations to come in all strategic plans and initiatives."

Anne Beate Hovind (Library of the Future) highlighted the role of cultural exchange, saying, “The Forum brings together influential figures to share ideas, strengthening global cultural connections and shared values.”

Glenn Gainor (Amazon Studios) spoke on storytelling’s transformative potential, noting, "With advancing technology, more people can share their stories widely, shaping perceptions, inspiring change, and bridging cultures and generations."

Paul Saffo, a renowned futurist and adjunct professor at Stanford, highlighted the significance of the event, stating, "The Dubai Future Forum is an essential annual gathering for exploring the latest research, studies, and methodologies in foresight. It offers an unparalleled platform to address major global challenges and is a must-attend for foresight specialists aiming to amplify their impact."

Dr Jordan Nguyen, inventor, author, speaker, and biomedical engineer at Psykinetic, expressed his excitement for the event, stating, "I look forward to attending the Dubai Future Forum and connecting with influential leaders from around the world to exchange ideas that can benefit humanity. This gathering allows us to collectively capitalise on our ever-evolving tools in science and technology to focus on a better future—for our people, our planet, and life on Earth."

Prof. Angela Maas, a cardiologist specialised in heart disease in women at Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, Netherlands, emphasised the importance of inclusive healthcare, noting, "Participating in the Dubai Future Forum will provide an invaluable opportunity to discuss the importance of gender-sensitive cardiology, which prioritises cardiovascular health for women, ultimately improving healthcare quality for society as a whole."

5 Key Themes

Speakers at the Dubai Future Forum will address five key themes: Futuring Nature, which focuses on our deep connection to nature and calls for urgent environmental actions; Transforming Humanity, exploring the power to radically reshape ways of life by moving beyond the legacy models; Optimising Health, highlighting transformations in healthcare sector; Empowering Generations, offering solutions to humanity’s most complex and universal needs; and Foresight Insights, providing a comprehensive overview of the foresight field, and emphasising the need for innovative tools to navigate our changing world.

Future-Focused Sectors

Sessions and activities at this forum will delve into future trends in key sectors, including space, sustainability, environment, energy, food, health, education, technology, AI, digital economy, government operations, and more.

100 Innovative Projects

The Forum will also feature a showcase of the top 100 pilot projects and innovative solutions under the "Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity" initiative. This programme, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, is a collaboration between the Dubai Future Foundation and the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation, the strategic partner recently pledged AED 100 million to support innovation and technology.

Activations

This year’s Forum edition will include new activations before, during, and after the main event to foster connections through interactive, cultural, and artistic gatherings, throughout Dubai. These activities are designed to empower participants with the knowledge and skills needed to anticipate emerging trends, share insights on future planning methodologies, scenario development, and innovative problem-solving approaches.

For more information about the Dubai Future Forum 2024, please visit: https://www.dubaifuture.ae/dubai-future-forum-2024