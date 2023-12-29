Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: The 2024 edition of the Arab Aviation Summit (AAS), the region’s leading aviation and tourism industry event, will be held in Ras Al Khaimah from February 27 to 28 under the theme, ‘Exploring The Future of Travel’.

In its 11th edition, the annual summit hosted in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), aims to catalyse global change, drive innovation, investment, sustainability, and enhance passenger experiences in the industry.

Industry leaders, policymakers, experts, and innovators will converge at the 11th AAS to share knowledge, forge partnerships, and set new benchmarks to shape the future of the regional and global aviation and travel industry. Innovative insights will be offered on the digital revolution reshaping the sector with a focus on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) in aviation and tourism. Showcasing the industry's commitment to a greener future, discussions will also revolve around ESG considerations, reducing carbon emissions, and the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

Featuring a line-up of interactive panel discussions and inspiring keynote addresses in addition to various workshops and exhibitions, the annual summit promises to redefine the concepts of destinations and passenger experiences as industry leaders discuss evolving consumer expectations and how businesses can adapt, alongside actionable strategies to nurture talent and leadership in a rapidly changing environment.

The summit will also host a dedicated segment on ‘Future Investment Frontiers’ to spotlight financial dynamics and business prospects shaping future markets and explore emerging opportunities and trends in the sector.

Announcing the 2024 edition, H.E Raki Phillips, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) said: “We are pleased to continue our partnership and host this global event for a fourth edition. The Arab Aviation Summit serves as a dynamic forum where industry leaders discuss evolving consumer expectations, sustainable practices, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. As we continue to position Ras Al Khaimah as a destination of the future in the global landscape of travel and tourism, we look forward to the fruitful discussions this event will bring.”



“The Arab Aviation Summit 2024 is not just an event; it is a powerful ecosystem, it is a think tank where the brightest minds convene to chart the future of travel,” said Frederico Fernandes, Director, Arab Aviation Summit. “We're poised to initiate critical dialogues and learn with brilliant minds and innovators what will define and disrupt the trajectory of the aviation and tourism sectors globally, positioning the Arab industry as a leading force for this future."

Tero Taskila, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Beond, said: “I am looking forward to our partnership with the Arab Aviation Summit 2024. We look forward to soaring to new heights together, not only as industry leaders, but also as integral members of the aviation community. This collaboration is a commitment to building lasting relationships, fostering innovation, and establishing our airline as a cherished part of the community. Together, we will redefine the future of luxury travel and elevate the skies with excellence.”

The 2023 edition of the summit that concluded in March this year, focused on sustainable aviation as a catalyst for driving growth and called for greater collaboration amongst all stakeholders to accelerate the net zero transition and to deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demand for travel worldwide.

Supported by global industry partners including Airbus, CFM, Collins Aerospace, T3 Aviation Academy and CHOOOSE, amongst many others, participants at the upcoming 2024 edition can access the summit’s curated content and learn best practices across tourism, aviation, and airports through insightful industry workshops, expert-led masterclasses, the innovators lab, and more.

