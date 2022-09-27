Dubai, UAE: The 24th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) 2022 will host 110 specialised seminars and panel discussions by an array of experts and specialists from around the world, during the three days of the exhibition. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises the exhibition under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The event is held from 27 to 29 September at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Halls 1 to 8, Arena Halls 1 and 2, and Sheikh Saeed Halls 1, 2 and 3. The exhibition is held under the theme ‘At the Forefront of Sustainability’, with the participation of 1,750 companies from 55 countries.

DEWA invites individuals and companies to attend the seminars, to learn more about the latest innovative solutions and technologies in energy, water, environment, clean and renewable energy, smart grids, electric vehicles and sustainability. Those interested can register for the sessions at https://www.wetex.ae/en/get-involved

DEWA) enables all stakeholders from around the world to follow the specialised panel discussions and seminars it organises during the 24th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) 2022, live on YouTube through https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdUC-d0Tp-quQDIFqlqrCHg/live and also on DEWA’s social media accounts.

WETEX & DSS 2022 provides an interactive environment to build partnerships through B2B and B2G meetings

WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2022 provides Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings. Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings are an ideal opportunity for businesses to maximise the impact of their participation, make high-quality business connections, and find new customers and potential partners. WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show 2022 provides an interactive environment to hold B2B and B2G meetings to help make deals and build partnerships, as well as explore the local and regional market through government and private entities.

Exhibitors can book their B2B meetings via https://webdojo.dewa.gov.ae/whyExhibit/BookExhibitorB2BMeeting.

They can also book B2G meetings via https://webdojo.dewa.gov.ae/whyExhibit/Disclaimer

WETEX & DSS 2022 coincides with the 8th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) organised by the World Green Economy Organization, DEWA, and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy on 28 and 29 September 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. It will be held under the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero’. Several officials and decision-makers will participate in the summit. To register for the sessions, please visit www.wges.ae