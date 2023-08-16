Dubai, UAE: Under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the 10th Arabia Corporate Social Responsibility (Arabia CSR) Forum will build on the momentum and growing urgency to accelerate the necessary transformations to lead the world on a more sustainable path.

Held under the theme, ‘Unlocking Sustainable Transformation: Breaking Barriers, Creating Solutions’, the milestone edition will be held from October 3-4 at Anantara Downtown Dubai. The two-day forum will highlight the challenges and obstacles in the sustainability transformation journey and the actionable pathways essential to generate new waves of growth.

Organised by Arabia CSR Network, the Arab world’s leading corporate social responsibility and sustainability think tank, the knowledge sharing platform will host pioneering regional and global thought leaders and climate experts who will lead discussions and share insights on sustainable development goals and solutions critical to achieving net-zero ambitions.

The opening keynote addresses will offer deep insights and promote understanding of the unique challenges of the region under the theme, “Charting Inclusivity: A Balanced Enviro-Socioeconomic Landscape”.

An exciting and compelling agenda has been set for the five plenary sessions which will provide a framework for businesses and economies to transition to a net-zero future. A distinguished group of speakers will share the latest thinking and best practices on the biggest sustainability challenges and connect with audiences at the specialised sessions while offering a holistic approach for a low carbon transition. The plenary sessions will be held under the themes, ‘Navigating the Path to Net Zero: Climate Challenges and Opportunities in MENA’; ‘Tech for Tomorrow: Disruptive Innovations in Sustainable Development’; ‘Redefining the Future: Youth Activism & Social Cohesion for Sustainable Development’; ‘Scaling Up Sustainable Finance: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities’; and ‘Beyond Silos: Breaking Down Barriers through Partnerships & Collaboration’.

Commenting on the expected outcomes of the milestone edition of the Forum, Arabia CSR Network Founder, President and CEO, Habiba Al Ma’rashi said: “Today, as climate-related issues pose great risks to businesses, a wait-and-see approach is no longer an economically viable long-term strategy. We need greater engagement with stakeholders and a deep understanding of the unique needs of each organisation to create future-proofed models that successfully align sustainability initiatives to business strategy. Held ahead of the upcoming COP28 in the UAE, the 10th Arabia CSR Forum will bring together some of the greatest minds to foster collaboration in seeking innovative solutions to global challenges and lead efforts to bridge the gap between ambition and action.”

Policy makers and industry champions from across the Middle East, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, will share their unique perspectives at the Forum to build the next steps on the work for a just and prosperous transformation to sustainable development. Prominent speakers include Navid Hanif, Assistant Secretary-General – UN and Dr. Nasser H. Saidi, President of Nasser Saidi & Associates and the former Minister of Economy & Trade and Minister of Industry of Lebanon and former Chief Economist of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

A host of experts from the UAE will shed light on the opportunities for growth and best practices implemented in the country that support and complement the global decarbonisation efforts. Amongst the eminent speakers are Dr. Yousef Al Assaf, President of Rochester Institute of Technology, Dubai Campus; Eng. Faisal Ali Rashid, Senior Director, Demand Side Management, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; Marwa Al Awadhi, Head of Awareness & Rationalisation of Consumption Section, Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure - UAE; and Eng. Saeed Al Abbar, Founder and CEO of AESG Specialist Consultancy, Engineering and Advisory Firm and former Chairman of the Emirates Green Building Council.

Other speakers from the UAE who will disseminate their ideas to a wider community include Dina Storey, Senior Partner, Marfa Advisors - Executive Advisor and former Director of Sustainability Operations, Expo 2020 Dubai; and Latha Ekambaram, a Chemicals Industry expert in Business Transformation & Growth Strategy.

Hanan Abbas, Sustainabilist from Sudan, and a leading motivational speaker and youth capacity builder, will highlight the role of youth in setting and tackling social, economic, and ecological goals to reimagine the future. Many other speakers will also share insights and engage with audiences at the forum.

To know more, and to register for the 10th Arabia CSR Forum, please visit https://arabiacsrnetwork.com/forum/ or email admin@arabiacsrnetwork.com.

