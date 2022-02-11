PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, today announced it received more than 100,000 visitors at its state-of-the-art pavilion in line with its theme to ‘Reimagine Energy’ since October 1, 2021.
As a strategic platform facilitating business collaborations and engaging stakeholders in finding answers to the industry’s most pressing issues, ENOC’s pavilion also received a total of 60 international delegations since Expo 2020 Dubai opened including six delegations from the US, Austria and Egypt in the month of January alone. Earlier this month, a delegation from the Ministry of Energy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was received at the pavilion.
Aligned with its plans to inspire every visitor, irrespective of age, ENOC Group hosted over 954 students from 49 schools in the UAE since the beginning of Expo 2020 Dubai, to help educate the next generation on the future of energy.
ENOC Group also unveiled the world’s first LEED platinum certified Service Station of the Future at the Expo 2020 site, which is currently supporting the logistical needs of the world’s greatest show. The Service Station of the Future was recently recognised by IdeasUK, where it was awarded the Corporate Social Responsibility Award for its innovatively designed Service Station of the Future, and the Customer Focus Award for its eLink Station at the 2021 Idea of the Year Awards.
Open to the public from 10AM to 10PM during the Expo 2020 Dubai period, ENOC’s 2,060 sqm pavilion draws on the design of oil storage tanks with five distinct structures, including four ‘houses’ taking visitors on a 15-minute multi-sensory journey through four narratives: Discovery – what energy is; Harness – what energy enables; Connect – what energy needs; and Reimagine – what energy promises.
