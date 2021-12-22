Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies Shortlists 21 Professionals for Saïd Business School, University of Oxford Exchange

Dubai-UAE: Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), a regional leader in banking and finance education and training, today announced the completion of its annual Leadership Program. 21 banking professionals attended Said Business School, Oxford University in early December to partake in an eight-day training designed to equip them with the necessary skill for the future.

The senior executives participating in this program are from leading UAE banks including Emirates NBD, HSBC, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Standard Chartered, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank RAK Bank, and Banque Misr.

Commenting on the LDP, Jamal Al Jassmi said: “We are pleased to conclude yet another successful annual Leadership Program. Every year along with our long-standing partners Said Business School, University of Oxford, we invite a group of working professionals to come and experience the new edition of the program and partake in a very fulfilling professional learning experience. At EIBFS, we strive to uplift the careers of professionals in the UAE Banking sector and by making programs like this accessible, we look forward to developing the next generation of leaders by giving them access to this prestigious platform to thrive and grow.”

About EIBFS

The Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS) was founded in 1983. As a leading independent training center, it offers world-class education, training and allied services in the critical areas of banking and finance. Based in the UAE, EIBFS currently has three campuses for education and training services located in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The Institute has made substantial contributions to the careers of thousands of students and working professionals in the financial services sector. EIBFS is also a strong supporter of Emiratization and has launched various initiatives that have greatly helped to promote the careers of Emiratis. All academic programs offered by EIBFS are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Students who have successfully completed these programs have found productive employment at various levels in banks and financial institutions in the UAE and around the world.

