Dubai-UAE: Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), under the aegis of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), gets ready to roll out its flagship raffle for the 27th edition of the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival. Starting 15 December 2021, shoppers can participate in DSMG’s larger-than-life raffle and stand a chance to win cash worth up to AED 1 million all the way till 29 January 2022.

With more than 17 participating malls, there is no better way to take advantage of the attractive rewards.

Shoppers simply need to spend as low as AED 100 from any of the stores at the participating malls to redeem their chance to spin the blue, red or yellow wheel based on their spending threshold and win exciting prizes. The colourful spin is based on shopper spend. Shoppers that spend AED 100 can win up to AED 200,000, whereas those who spend AED 250 or more receive a chance to win up to AED 300,000. All those spending AED 350 or more can enter the raffle to win AED 500,000.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, commented: “We are pleased to return with our exciting mega raffle promotion for the upcoming edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival. Our signature raffle has not only earned a reputation amongst residents but visitors as well. We welcome one and all to join us in our exciting promotion and take advantage of the cash rewards up for grabs.”

The malls participating in the Dubai Shopping Malls Group DSF promotion this year include: Al Barsha Mall, AL Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Khail Gate Community Centre, Al Warqa City Mall, Arabian Centre, Bay Avenue, Bin Sougat Centre, Burjuman, Barsha South Mall, Etihad Mall, Karama Centre, Oasis Mall, Reef Mall, Remraam Community Centre, Shorooq Community Centre, Time Square Centre.

About Dubai Shopping Mall Group:

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) is a non-profitable, umbrella organization of malls set up under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to promote shopping, retail trade and the mall industry in Dubai. Launched in 1998, one of the primary objectives of DSMG is to synergize marketing initiatives and provide better quality services to the visiting shoppers in the malls.

As an association of malls, DSMG is committed to ensuring that the shopping experience in Dubai is without parallel, assuring visitors that any mall that is a member of the association will provide them with the right retail experience and deliver on quality, service and innovation.

