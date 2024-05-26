Jeddah: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, held two training workshops; the first (ASAS), and the second (TERHAB), virtually today, Sunday, May 26, 2024.

The two courses aim to raise the awareness of organizers and providers of Hajj services, and to enhance the quality of performance of professionals serving the Hajjis in a way that contributes to the success of their tasks.

Representatives from the OIC Member States participated in the two workshops, in addition to officials and representatives of the Hajj ministries in the OIC Member States, and a number of relevant OIC organs and institutions. The two workshops fall within the framework of the cooperation program between the OIC General Secretariat and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the Hajj season of 1445 (2024), in service to the guests of Allah, those Hajjis and Umrah performers who come to visit the holy sites from all over the Muslim world. These workshops also come within the framework of activating the recommendations that came out of the meeting of His Excellency the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with representatives of OIC Member States, and officials of the OIC organs and institutions, held on June 13, 2023, as the two sides agreed to cooperate in several areas related to the services provided to Hajjis in order to provide the best conditions for them to perform their rituals with ease, serenity and tranquility.

The OIC General Secretariat thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in a welcome speech delivered by Dr. Rami Anshasi, the OIC representative, in the opening session of the two workshops. He appreciated the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving the guests of Allah since the era of King Abdulaziz Al Saud - May Allah have mercy upon him - all the way to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman, and the efforts made by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and all sectors of the Kingdom in order to care for the guests of Allah, improve the services provided to them, and develop the holy sites, within KSA Vision 2030.