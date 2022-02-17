PHOTO
Dubai: Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has signed a partnership agreement with the Child Safety Department (CSD), an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), to bolster collaboration and exchange expertise and best practices to advance child safety awareness programmes and initiatives, aimed at activating the role of society, families and entities to ensure that young generations have the right to grow up in a safe environment.
The MOU was signed today, by H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, and H.E. Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, the Director of CSD.
The agreement stipulates that both parties develop a framework of collaboration and join forces to respond to all aspects of children’s safety in the UAE, including tending to their mental, psychological, and emotional needs, in addition to supporting all programmes and initiatives launched across the UAE by different entities.
According to the agreement, the two parties will collaborate in undertaking awareness activities and programmes, support research and child safety initiatives, facilitate exchange of information and jointly organise awareness campaigns to prevent child abuse and enhance protection of families.
The MOU also stipulates that the two parties will expand the portfolio of awareness programmes and increase their participation in local and international activities and exhibitions. In addition, the MoU calls for mutual participation in the training sessions and workshops led by each entity, organisation of joint workshops and awareness seminars, and promotion of child safety initiatives on social media platforms.
In this context, Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, said: “The MoU signed with CSD is an important addition for DFWAC and will help translate the nation’s goals of developing a more cohesive society where sustainable and innovative social services reach various segments of society. The foundation's strategy is based on clear and proactive steps to keep pace with the requirements of our current realities and enhance support for children and women. I am hopeful that the outcomes of the partnership take forward the nation's ambitions in the social services sector on the local, regional, and international levels.”
Commenting on the MOU, Her Excellency Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director of CSD, said: “We are keen on forging partnerships that help advance and consolidate our efforts in boosting child safety awareness. The partnership with DFWAC will enable the two sides to jointly develop innovative programmes to ensure that children are nurtured and grow up in healthy and safe environments.”
