Dubai, UAE : Dive into the DSF spirit at Dubai Festival City Mall and become winners of the day. Take advantage of the ultimate Big Win Sale for ONE DAY ONLY across all selected stores of choice from beauty, fashion, electronics, to home and interior, including IKEA.

Taking place on Thursday, 20th January, customers who spend five hundred Dirhams at the mall will get a chance to spin the digital wheel to win exciting prizes including gift cards worth up to AED 10,000 and vouchers from participating stores, instant cashback on the Festival City Malls Gift Card, and much more. Every customer with purchase of AED 500 is a winner at Dubai Festival City Mall!

Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager of Dubai Festival City Mall said, “The 1-day Big Win Sale is an exciting opportunity for the Dubai Festival City community and Dubai residents celebrating the Dubai Shopping Festival 2022. We are thrilled to offer our customers a chance to make the best use of the discounts across the mall, offering access to leading brands and iconic experiences, and in return win some great deals and rewards.”

Residents and visitors alike can look forward to retail therapy from international and homegrown brands, as well as live entertainment and pop-up thrills for shoppers, foodies, and families this DSF at Dubai Festival City Mall. Shoppers should also make a stop at Ripe by the Bay, running daily until May from 4pm till 10pm across the iconic Festival Bay. The market provides food options, locally made buys, live entertainment, and activities—in addition to the ever popular IMAGINE show.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today, is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai and the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to IKEA, renowned fashion brands like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Adidas and more.

The dining destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall was the first to bring F&B concepts such as Origami, Oporto, Sugar Factory, Tortilla, a brand-new Rainforest Café, and the Middle East’s only Hard Rock Café to Dubai. The entertainment venue is also home to a 7-star 18-Screen Novo Cinema with 4D IMAX, Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre, the world-first BOUNCE-X trampoline park and the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE.

