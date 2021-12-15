Manama, Bahrain - Dilmunia, Bahrain’s distinguished mixed-use development and wellbeing island will host a lineup of outdoor festivities along the canal for families, children and residents to celebrate Bahrain’s 50th National Day. In line with the Kingdom’s celebrations, the entire Dilmunia will be lightened with the national colors and Dilmunia Canal and promenade have been embellished to welcome visitors to celebrate and cherish the Kingdom’s glorious day.

Activities include Dilmunia's mesmerizing musical fountain show which will light up in Bahrain’s national colours of red and white. Along the canal, visitors can visit the Mall of Dilmunia Winter Village, which is open till the 8th of January with free admission. The winter village will showcase several vendors and local businesses selling unique gift items and artifacts, food, drinks, and desserts. Furthermore, there will be a dedicated food-truck zone till the 9th of January to cater for the visitors.

Additionally, The Padel Club in Dilmunia will host the Bahrain National Day tournament, under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The tournament, which will be held from the 12th-18th of December, will be the largest padel tournament in the Kingdom with seven different categories for all ages.

CEO of Ithmaar Development Company, Mohammed Khalil Alsayed stated, “We are pleased to host events where the community can come together to celebrate such a monumental day for our country. With numerous activities extended to the Dilmunia canal, visitors are set to enjoy the beautiful outdoor experience by the Dilmunia Canal. This is an exciting time for Dilmunia, and this is just the start. We are growing significantly with a pipeline of exciting projects and initiatives for residents and for the public.”

He added, “Other major announcements for the island, made earlier this year, include a partnership of Ithmaar Development Company and Naseej BSC with Nadeen School; a holistic, child-centered with a strong focus on academic and pastoral development. Designs are completed and construction will commence at the beginning of next year to serve the growing demand for the educational sector in the Kingdom. Naseej launched its flagship project Canalview in Dilmunia which officially opened to the public in November and welcomed tenants and buyers last September.

Furthermore, Mall of Dilmunia is planning to open and announced new retail outlets in 2022 including Jasmis, Crossfit, Kunefci, Chkn, and well-known and popular Saudi ventures including Uncle Fluffy and Blue Island. Additional outlets will be announced and planned for launch in the next year.

-Ends-

About Dilmunia

The USD 1.6 billion Dilmunia Project is a mixed-use development built on a man-made island off the coast of Muharraq with a unique health and wellness anchor including residences, a hotel and leisure and shopping districts anchored around a health and wellness cluster. The development of the ambitious 125-hectare man-made island is being managed by IDC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank with its shares traded on both the Bahrain Bourse, Dubai Financial Market. Ithmaar Bank is also the Investment Manager of Dilmunia Development Fund.

For media information, please contact:

Maryam Ebrahim

Marketing Executive

Ithmaar Development Company

Bahrain Financial Harbour, East Tower, 31st Floor,

P.O. Box 2870, Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

Tel: + 973 17 584 623, Fax: + 973 17 583 772

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021