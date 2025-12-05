Dubai, UAE: Deloitte Middle East convened its partner group across the Middle East for the Annual Partners Meeting (APM) 2025, held in Dubai under the theme the Power of Now - a reminder that in an ever-changing landscape, the decisions made today define the momentum created tomorrow.

Discussions throughout the day highlighted the pivotal moment facing the Middle East as it continues to navigate profound economic transformation and rapid technological advancements in areas such as the rise of Agentic AI and the unprecedented levels of investments our region is making in building world-class AI infrastructure. All over the world, our region is being referenced as the one changing the game for the future of AI on a global scale, and Deloitte is at the heart of it all. Within this context, partners gathered to explore the role Deloitte plays in serving its clients, its people, and the communities in which it operates. The meeting highlighted the growing importance of collaboration within Deloitte, as well as the importance of being strategic with our global alliances across the region. As technology continues to reshape industries at pace, partners discussed how strengthening ecosystems, bringing the power of one-firm, and innovating with clients allows them to lead and contribute effectively.

Mutasem Dajani, CEO of Deloitte Middle East, spoke of Deloitte’s growth journey and the importance of being deliberate in the choices made today: “In a world where disruption is constant, no one succeeds in isolation,” said Dajani. “Our advantage lies in how we collaborate; with each other, with our clients, and with our alliances. Technology is moving fast, and our ability to navigate it together is what sets us apart.”

Deloitte Middle East comprises more than 7,000 professionals across 23 offices in 15 countries. The Annual Partners Meeting 2025 exemplified the energy, ambition, and collective vision driving Deloitte Middle East forward, embodying the Power of Now through strategic collaboration, discussion, and innovation to accelerate growth and realize bold ambitions.

