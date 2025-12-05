• Following strategic discussions and engagements during ADIPEC 2025, MENA Biofuels, of Mercantile & Maritime Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saybolt International, of Core Laboratories Inc., to establish the UAE’s first Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) testing and certification laboratory in Fujairah.

• The laboratory will provide independent testing, verification, and lifecycle-emissions certification for locally produced SAF, supporting domestic use and regional export markets.

• The partnership strengthens the UAE’s SAF value chain from production to certified delivery, aligning with the nation’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Roadmap 2030 and Net Zero 2050 Vision.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Following a series of strategic meetings and collaborations held during ADIPEC 2025, MENA Biofuels, of Mercantile & Maritime Group, has formalized a landmark agreement with Saybolt International (“Saybolt”), a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification, to establish the UAE’s first independent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) testing and certification laboratory in Fujairah.

This new partnership reflects the continued momentum of ADIPEC 2025 and reinforces MENA Biofuels’ progress in developing a fully integrated SAF value chain from feedstock sourcing and production to testing, certification, and offtake.

Located within the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), the laboratory will operate under internationally recognized standards, providing independent verification and certification to ensure UAE-produced SAF meets global aviation-fuel requirements for both domestic use and export.

H.E. Mohamed Saeed Al Raqbani, Chairman of MENA Biofuels, stated: “The partnership with Saybolt International reinforces our commitment to building a transparent and globally trusted SAF ecosystem. Establishing this laboratory in Fujairah ensures that every litre of SAF produced in the UAE is tested, verified, and certified to the highest international standards.”

Gati Al Jebouri, Chief Executive Officer of MENA Biofuels, added: “This collaboration reflects the tangible progress achieved since ADIPEC 2025, bringing together technology, expertise, and shared purpose to ensure the UAE’s SAF meets global benchmarks for quality and sustainability.”

“Our collaboration with MENA Biofuels marks a significant step in establishing a robust analytical framework for Sustainable Aviation Fuel in the region. The new laboratory in Fujairah will be equipped with advanced instrumentation and operate under internationally recognized standards, enabling precise characterization of SAF properties, traceability of feedstock origins, and verification of lifecycle emissions. By providing independent certification and quality assurance, Saybolt aims to support regulatory compliance, facilitate global trade, and underpin the integrity of the UAE’s SAF value chain,” said Peter Boks, President of Saybolt.

The agreement follows MENA Biofuels’ other key partnerships announced during ADIPEC 2025 and the Dubai Airshow , including offtake MoUs with Emarat, ENOC, ADNOC and Evertree, establishing a comprehensive framework that spans feedstock, production, certification, and distribution. Collectively, these initiatives reinforce the UAE’s leadership in sustainable-fuel innovation and global aviation decarbonization.

This milestone further advances MENA Biofuels’ mission to operationalize the UAE’s first commercial SAF production facility in Fujairah, positioning the emirate as a regional hub for clean-fuel innovation, certification excellence, and export-grade quality assurance.

About MENA Biofuels and Mercantile & Maritime Group

MENA Biofuels, of Mercantile & Maritime Group, is advancing the UAE’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Roadmap 2030 through the development of a large-scale SAF facility in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ). The project converts used cooking oil and other waste-based feedstocks into low-carbon fuels, contributing between 18 and 36 percent of the UAE’s 2030 SAF target, and reinforcing the nation’s role as a regional and global hub for sustainable energy.

Mercantile & Maritime Group, headquartered in Dubai, operates across energy trading, logistics, and terminal assets throughout the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, and remains committed to innovation, reliability, and long-term value in support of the UAE’s energy-transition and Net Zero 2050 vision.

About Saybolt International

Saybolt International is the trade name for Core Laboratories Inc. (“Core Lab”) fluids business. Established in 1936, Core Lab has built a global reputation as a leading provider of proprietary and patented testing, inspection, and production-enhancement services. Through innovative technologies and precision laboratory solutions, Saybolt supports clients in optimizing fuel quality and ensuring regulatory compliance across global energy markets. For more information, visit www.corelab.com/saybolt.