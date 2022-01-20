Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received the British Standards Institution (BSI) Kitemark for Innovation, making it the first government organisation to receive this certificate at a global level. This new milestone reinforces its excellence in innovation and cements its global leadership.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, expressed his pride at this new global achievement, which underlines DEWA’s excellence and continuous efforts to advance the utility sector by adopting innovation as a solid organisational approach.

“At DEWA, we work relentlessly to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Their directives not only anticipate the future but also shape it and accept nothing short of the first place in all areas. DEWA adopts innovation as a key pillar of its work and corporate approach. It moves steadily towards the next 50 years to build a sustainable future and ensure ongoing development. This supports the UAE Centennial objectives to make the UAE the world’s leading nation by 2071. This also supports the National Innovation Strategy to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries globally and embark on a new phase that promotes innovation among individuals and businesses. It also aims to focus on sectors that will lead innovation in the future, including renewable and clean energy. Our advanced innovations and projects have contributed to many successes and achievements, ranking DEWA among the most prestigious organisations in the world and increasing its competitiveness globally. We provide a motivational work environment that encourages employees to be creative and use the latest technologies to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency. This is in line with our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation,” added Al Tayer.

BSI awards Kitemark certificates to pioneering organisations that demonstrate their innovation credentials and ensure the actual value of innovation in terms of ROI. The evaluation is based on the intended outcomes of innovation. The certification is based on the international standard for Innovation Management, ISO 56002. In 2019, DEWA was awarded the ISO 56002: 2019 in Innovation Management, becoming the first organisation in the world to receive this certificate.

