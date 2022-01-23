DCC Vital – a leading provider of medical products, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, logistics and GP supplies – are joining the ABHI UK Pavilion for the first time at Arab Health 2022 (24 – 27 January 2022) to showcase their new range of eye protectors offering patients enhanced eye protection during general anaesthesia, as well as their wide range of innovative Endoscopic and Theatre products.

The new iPRO Elite Silicone is a single-use eye protector which is applied to a patient’s eye during induced anaesthesia, helping the orbital area to remain in its pre-surgery condition. The novel device is designed to offer several advantages over traditional tape and acrylic eye protectors, reducing the risk of corneal abrasion, contamination and skin tears.

Over 2.7 million patients in the UK have surgery under general anaesthesia per year.[1] Patients undergoing surgery under general anaesthesia can develop ocular complications, the most common of which is a corneal abrasion, which is costly to treat and very painful for the patient.

Corneal abrasions can usually be prevented by careful protection of the eyes. Common practice is to tape the patient’s eyelids closed using a roll of surgical tape with an acrylic adhesive. However, this can cause skin abrasion, increasing the risk of post-surgery infection. Medical adhesive products have also been documented as a source of potential infection. A 2010 independent lab study revealed that MRSA and/or VRE were found on over 50% of 21 rolls tested, with at least three rolls testing positive for both.[2]

Clinical studies have also found that older populations (65 and over) are more susceptible to skin injuries caused by medical tape.[3] With a growing elderly population and advancing surgical procedures increasing in complexity and duration, minimising skin trauma when removing eye care products is essential. The silicone IPRO ELITE has been designed to meet these needs, especially among patients with fragile or at-risk skin.[4]

Joseph Coogan, Product Development Manager at DCC Vital said: “Anaesthetists have to take great care to ensure the eyes are closed during a general anaesthetic to protect a patient’s eyes. This is important to prevent the risks of corneal abrasion, skin damage and infection, particularly as research shows that approximately 6 out of 10 people do not close their eyes naturally when they have a general anaesthetic. Our new IPRO ELITE protectors are designed with a unique silicone adhesive to offer patients enhanced safety and protection. We are delighted to be joining the ABHI UK Pavilion at Arab Health 2022 to showcase how it can support patients and clinicians globally.”

Unlike other eye protectors, DCC Vital’s IPRO ELITE protectors are made from a unique combination of a protective film and a gentle silicone adhesive (patent pending) that is non-porous, making it resistant to bacterial contamination. Silicone has also been shown to be very gentle to the skin[5] with greater patient satisfaction when used as an alternative to standard adhesive tapes[6]. In addition, the material has a lower surface tension and requires only a gentle force for removal[7] carrying significantly less risk of skin injury and resulting in a lower incidence of skin trauma.[8]

For patients, the use of a mild adhesive significantly reduces the likelihood of impact on the skin while also helping to keep the eye closed during surgery to reduce the risk of corneal abrasion. The use of a non-adhesive tab further allows the clinician to remove and alter the positioning of the protector easily, while the transparent design of the device allows continued monitoring of the eye and orbital area during surgery.

Paul Benton, Managing Director, International at the ABHI added: “We are delighted that DCC Vital have chosen to launch their new range of eye protectors for patients undergoing surgery on the ABHI UK Pavilion. The company is committed to developing innovations that support enhanced patient safety, and we look forward to supporting them at Arab Health 2022.”

Arab Health 2022 is taking place from 24 – 27 January 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Throughout the show, DCC Vital will be located on the ABHI UK Pavilion – H2, G35.

For more information, visit https://www.dccvital.com/.

