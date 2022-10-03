Dubai, UAE – Zurich International Life (Zurich), part of Zurich Insurance Group, announced a collaboration with Purple Tuesday, a global social movement dedicated to improving the customer experience for people of determination and their families 365 days a year.

With this move, Zurich will undertake key initiatives aimed at providing a more inclusive customer experience and creating a brighter future for vulnerable people. These include offering certified training to key front-line staff members to become well-versed in serving people of determination and engaging the wider organisation to understand the challenges faced by differently-abled individuals while stimulating awareness around empathy and compassion.

Moreover, the company will establish the Zurich Purple Advocacy Group, where customers who’ve recently developed disabilities will be convened to be part of focus groups to understand their journey, needs and how Zurich as a brand can support them.

Speaking of the collaboration, Mufazzal Kajiji, Chief Executive Officer, Zurich International Life - Middle East, said: “At Zurich, we recognise the importance of enabling the communities we operate in. To this end, we are proud to take concrete steps toward improving the experiences of people of determination by involving different levels of the organisation and reiterating the importance of empathy and customer centricity in the insurance business. We believe the collaboration between Zurich and Purple Tuesday is a strong statement on inclusion, and by pooling together our collective strength, we will achieve greater social impact.”

Purple Tuesday founder, Mike Adams OBE commented, “We are delighted to be working with Zurich International Life as a pioneer partner in the UAE representing the insurance industry. They have shown real leadership and commitment to go on a disability inclusion journey to provide accessible and inclusive customer experiences for people of determination. We look forward to working with their staff team to raise awareness, understanding and engagement to drive improvements for people of determination and their families.”

For her part, Maite Mouraille, Head of Marketing and Communications at Zurich and Purple Ambassador, said: “We are honoured to partner with Purple Tuesday in the Middle East. As a brand, we strive to be transparent, human and accessible, and this collaboration is an embodiment of everything we stand for. As an ambassador of Purple, I look forward to working closely with the Purple team and my fellow ambassadors to create a more caring and inclusive environment, where every person knows that they belong.”

Zurich in the UK has been a partner to Purple Tuesday since 2021. As an extension of this collaboration, Zurich Middle East has joined hands with Purple to support its growth in the UAE. Over the next year, Zurich seeks to build on its commitment to people of determination by encouraging distribution partners to join the Purple movement and aiding the organisation’s expansion in other GCC markets.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer serving people and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Founded 150 years ago, Zurich is transforming insurance. In addition to providing insurance protection, Zurich is increasingly offering prevention services such as those that promote wellbeing and enhance climate resilience.

Reflecting its purpose to ‘create a brighter future together’, Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and has the highest-possible ESG rating from MSCI. In 2020, Zurich launched the Zurich Forest project to support reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil.

The Group has about 56,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at www.zurich.com.

About Zurich International Life Limited

Zurich International Life Limited is a part of Zurich Insurance Group and established in the Isle of Man, which is licensed by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority with established and registered branches in the UAE licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, Bahrain licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Qatar Financial Centre authorised by the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority. In the UAE, it is registered (Registration No. 63) under UAE Federal Law Number 6 of 2007, and its activities in the UAE are governed by such law. Further information about Zurich International Life is available at www.zurich.ae.

About Purple Tuesday

Purple Tuesday 2022 is a global social movement and an international call to action focused on changing the customer experience for people of determination. It calls on organisations from all sectors and sizes, to take decisive practical actions to meet the needs of people of determination. Purple Tuesday is part of Purple’s vision for organisations to see disability as an opportunity – both in terms of existing and potential employees and customers – and to be part of addressing the inequality that exists for people of determination through increasing the accessibility of everything they do. Further information is available at purpletuesday.co

