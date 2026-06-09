Abu Dhabi: Zoud, the National Financial Wellbeing & Sustainability Initiative, has partnered with Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, to deliver innovative digital financial literacy lessons to students across the UAE, equipping them with essential money management skills for the future.

Since its launch in the first quarter, the Digital Financial Education Program has reached 17,841 students across 111 schools nationwide for Grades 5–12, demonstrating strong early adoption and impact.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing financial wellbeing among youth by integrating practical financial education into everyday learning experiences through digital innovation.

This aligns with the UAE’s strategic direction to empower youth as future nation-builders and to strengthen financial literacy across society, recognising its critical role in promoting financial stability and enabling informed decision-making. It also underscores the shared vision of both organisations to leverage digital education to make financial learning more interactive, engaging, and personalised.

The partnership enables the provision of context-specific financial literacy modules in both English and Arabic through the Alef Platform for students in Grades 5–12 across UAE schools. The program is designed to be inclusive and engaging, allowing students to learn in their preferred language through a combination of topic explanations, educational videos, and interactive activities that reinforce key financial concepts from an early age. It includes 72 digital lessons — nine per grade in each language covering topics such as budgeting, saving, responsible spending, and long-term financial planning.

H.E. Mohanna Almheiri, Chairman of Zoud, said, “Equipping young people with financial knowledge is fundamental to building a financially resilient and sustainable society. Through our collaboration with Alef Education, we are embedding essential financial skills into students’ learning journeys, helping to shape a generation that is confident, informed, and prepared to make responsible financial decisions that contribute to the UAE’s long-term prosperity.”

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said, “Our collaboration with Zoud marks a strategic step toward shaping a generation that is not only academically accomplished but also financially empowered. By combining Zoud’s financial wellbeing expertise with Alef Education’s AI-driven digital learning platform, we aim to help students develop critical thinking, responsible financial habits, and the confidence to make informed decisions that will serve them throughout their lives.”

This partnership supports the UAE’s broader vision of empowering future generations with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an evolving economic landscape, reinforcing the importance of financial literacy as a foundation for sustainable national development.

About Zoud

The National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative, Zoud, is driven by a national vision to empower individuals and families with the knowledge, tools, and skills needed to build financial confidence and strengthen economic resilience across all segments of society.

Through an integrated ecosystem of educational programs, community-driven solutions, and innovative digital tools, Zoud equips people to make informed and responsible financial decisions, contributing to a more stable and prosperous future for all.

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange) is an award-winning AI powered learning solutions provider redefining K to 12 education. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the company serves approximately 2.0 million students and 84,000 educators across 19,000 schools in the UAE, Indonesia, and Morocco.

Its flagship Alef Platform delivers personalized learning experiences that enhance student engagement and outcomes, while its supplemental solutions Alef Pathways, Abjadiyat, and Arabits extend learning across subjects and languages.

Through its innovative use of artificial intelligence, data insights, and culturally relevant content, Alef Education is transforming teaching and learning to advance equity, access, and excellence for every student. For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com

Media Contact: Head of Marketing and Communications: Ahmad Yassin

Email: ahmad.yassin@alefeducation.com

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