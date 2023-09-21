Zero Carbon Ventures welcome prominent Emirati businessman and member of Dubai's ruling family, HH Sheikh Ahmed Mana Khalifa Al Maktoum as strategic equity investor and Chairman, in the Year of Sustainability.

The milestone investment concludes Zero Carbon’s seed funding of US $5M and facilitates its mission to drive sustainable development through COP28 and beyond.

Pioneering decarbonization innovation; Zero Carbon deliver game-changing technologies into decarbonization projects, at scale.

Link to image: https://bit.ly/ZCV_CEO_Investor_PR

DUBAI: Zero Carbon, a company dedicated to bringing carbon-reducing technologies to the Middle East and North Africa region, is honored to announce the closing of its seed investment round. This coincides with the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mana bin Khalifa Al Maktoum as strategic investor and chairman of the board of directors.

This dual role not only underscores His Highness’ commitment to supporting Zero Carbon’s mission to deliver innovative decarbonization projects, but also sets the stage for the company's intensified drive towards global sustainability execution at scale.

Martin Reynolds, CEO of Zero Carbon said: "We're thrilled to welcome His Highness Sheikh Ahmed not only as an investor but also as our chairman. His involvement is more than an endorsement; it's a powerful union of vision and purpose. Our ambition has always been to enact tangible change. Our fully established and experienced senior management team, with His Highness by our side, is incredibly well-positioned to drive our sustainability initiatives even further."

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed remarked on his new role, stating: "I initially met Martin and the Zero Carbon team in April this year, and fell in love with their vision. The world now needs people like them to actually get to work on the delivery of these kinds of projects. I hired Zero Carbon to begin work on decarbonizing my own Dubai real estate portfolio. I see immense potential in Zero Carbon, and I am eager to guide and do my part in this pivotal journey towards Net-Zero."

Since its inception in 2022, Zero Carbon has achieved significant progress in advancing sustainability initiatives. With a seasoned team of more than 20 business leaders, engineers, scientists and program managers, the company is uniquely positioned to deliver on significant sustainability projects and to help large-scale organizations and industries to execute tangible emission reductions through technological innovation. Zero Carbon stands firm in its quest to reduce emissions and galvanize others to turn words into action for a cleaner, more sustainable world.

This investment and appointment mark just the beginning for Zero Carbon. With the highly anticipated COP28 in Dubai Expo City less than three months away, the company is gearing up to be at the forefront of sustainability dialogues and actions on the global stage.

About Zero Carbon

Led by cross sector industry experts, with over 150 years' experience in the region, Zero Carbon is a UAE based innovative business with offices in Masdar City and Abu Dhabi Global Markets. The company invests and applies groundbreaking, innovative technologies to tackle waste and pollution across four key pillars: waste, water, energy and materials.

Zero Carbon’s leadership and skilled engineering and program management focused talent base, use their knowledge and skill from decades of local experience to engineer the right innovation for the Middle East. They deliver a cautious, risk managed approach to adopting innovation by working with partners and innovative scale-up climate tech businesses overseas to develop tangible integrated systems that deliver effective climate action. Sustainably reducing waste, carbon emissions and costs, Zero Carbon supports Middle East based government entities and large organizations to reduce their carbon footprint, without wasting time, effort, and resources investing in inappropriate technology.

