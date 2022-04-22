UAE: EROS Group, a multi-brand retailer in the UAE announced that Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP); which manufactures award-winning brands such as Amazfit and Zepp has achieved a top-five ranking in global adult watch shipments, according to new data from the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker.

Distributed exclusively in the UAE by EROS Group, Zepp Health’s leading brands, have achieved a faster shipment growth rate than the global overall growth rate, with more than 6.81 million adult watches shipped worldwide throughout 2021.

Mohammad Badri, Director, EROS Group said, “Zepp Health brands such as Amazfit and Zepp are gaining wide popularity among UAE residents. Based on advanced technology, their range of watches offers a smarter and cost-effective way to manage one's daily health, fitness, and lifestyle needs.”

Commenting on this achievement, Zepp Health CEO Wayne Huang said: "Our ranking demonstrates Zepp Health’s commitment to leveraging the power of technology to empower people to live their healthiest lives. We are grateful for this recognition as we continue to focus on delivering customized and connected smart wearables solutions built around human-centric innovation."

Focusing on encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely, Zepp Health’s award-winning brand Amazfit offers several series of connected watches designed for daily and outdoor sports use. Among the Top 50 models on the market outside of the Chinese mainland, 11 were of the Amazfit brand, including the flagship Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 Series and the high-level outdoor Amazfit T-Rex Pro.

The Zepp premium smartwatch brand is dedicated to crafting professional and stylish designs, which utilize advanced data analysis technologies to offer a comprehensive, in-depth, and precise understanding of users’ health metrics.

The Zepp Health Digital Health Management Platform, along with its Zepp OS, Zepp App and Zepp Life app powers million users worldwide.

About EROS Group

EROS Group is a 54-years reputed organization specializing in the distribution and retail of consumer electronics, mobility, IT, Home Appliance, and convergence products. The Group benefits from its base in the UAE which is strategically positioned at the crossroads of Asia, Africa and Europe with a serving ability to over two billion people, through a complex channel mix of Power Retailers, Independent Retailers, Souq Markets, Re-Exporters, System Integrators, Architects, Consultants and experts.

The Group has evolved from a one-store, one-brand distribution house to build a portfolio of world-class international brands and retail stores including brand boutiques. The Group serves customers in the UAE and select markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region. The Organization proudly partners with over fourteen international brands, operates 14 retail stores including 3 Samsung & 2 Huawei experience showrooms across UAE and has three service centres across the UAE. EROS Group continues to operate through a seamless logistical process daily to deliver on its core objective: Customer Delight. For more information, please visit www.erosgroup.ae or www.eros.ae