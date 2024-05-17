HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - Sahm Capital, the leading all-in-one online brokerage in the Kingdom, is excited to announce its sponsorship with the Saudi Tadawul Group for the highly anticipated "Invest Wisely Program." The announcement was made during the Capital Markets Forum in Hong Kong, where industry leaders gathered to discuss the future of global capital flows.

The sponsorship for "Invest Wisely Program" is set to launch in the second half of 2024. It is a groundbreaking financial literacy initiative designed to empower participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to become successful investors. Through a dynamic virtual platform, participants will have the opportunity to learn, engage, practice, and compete in a simulated trading environment that mirrors the real-life experience of stock market trading.

Hadeel Bedeeri, the General Manager of Sahm Capital, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "As the first all-in-one online brokerage in the Kingdom, this program aligns perfectly with Sahm Capital's commitment to raising awareness and knowledge among existing and potential investors. As Saudi Arabia continues its journey towards a more institutionalized market with increasing participation, well-informed and equipped investors will be empowered to make more informed investment decisions."

The comprehensive "Invest Wisely Program" encompasses investment workshops, access to learning materials, and a cutting-edge trading simulation platform that allows participants to create virtual portfolios while gaining invaluable experience trading on the Saudi Exchange. Additionally, a competition will provide an opportunity for participants to showcase their trading skills and knowledge, with prizes generously sponsored by Sahm Capital.

Established in 2022, Sahm Capital has swiftly established itself as a pioneer in the online brokerage industry. In October 2023, Sahm Capital received final approval from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to conduct dealing, advising, and custody services in Saudi Arabia, making it the first international online brokerage firm to offer its services in the country.

In December 2023, Sahm Capital launched the Sahm App, which has quickly gained popularity and now ranks among the top three free financial apps in Google Play. The Sahm App stands out as the first application in the Kingdom to offer seamless one-click switching between Saudi and U.S. stock accounts in real time, enabling users to engage in trading and currency conversion effortlessly.

About Saudi Tadawul Group:

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Tadawul Group is a holding company with a portfolio of four integrated subsidiaries: the Saudi Exchange, one of the largest 10 stock exchanges in the world by market capitalization, the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa), the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa), and Wamid, an innovative applied technology services business. Saudi Tadawul Group was established as part of a continuous development program focused on enhancing the capital market and its infrastructure, attracting foreign investments, and diversifying the Saudi economy. The Group reinforces Saudi Arabia's position as an attractive global investment destination and the gateway to the MENA region.

Saudi Tadawul Group supports the development of an advanced capital market in Saudi Arabia; one of the pillars of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), a Saudi Vision 2030 realization program.

Sahm Capital

Registered in Riyadh, Sahm Capital holds licenses (22251-25) from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to conduct Dealing, Advising, and Custody services in KSA, making it the first international online brokerage firm to provide online brokerage services in KSA. The company is also a registered member of the Saudi Exchange, as well as its affiliates, the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) and the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa). For more information about Sahm, please visit: https://www.sahmcapital.com/



