Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a global leader in digitising and automating workflows to deliver intelligent operations, today announced a major expansion of its software portfolio.

The company launched a new solution that enables IT leaders and frontline workers to be more efficient and turn data into decisive action. The launch of Zebra Nucleus underscores Zebra’s focus on empowering a connected frontline.

A Single Source for Device Management

For IT and operations leaders, Zebra Nucleus simplifies how they set up, secure, manage and optimise their device fleets. By uniting Zebra’s value-added DNA software ecosystem into a single platform, this solution provides real-time visibility into device deployment, health, and performance.

“Our new Nucleus platform provides our customers and partners with a common interface for configuration and control across our entire portfolio, simplifying deployments and accelerating the time to value,” said Tom Bianculli, Chief Technology Officer, Zebra Technologies. “When their frontline tools are fully optimised, organisations can make smarter, faster decisions and manage their operations with confidence.”

Nucleus unlocks Zebra’s powerful software-driven advantages across an organisation’s entire operation. With Nucleus, users gain:

Complete visibility and control : Achieve full oversight of the Zebra ecosystem on a single

platform with seamless user experiences, regardless of device type.

: Achieve full oversight of the Zebra ecosystem on a single platform with seamless user experiences, regardless of device type. Combined inventory: Administer large fleets of enrolled Zebra devices in one consolidated view, simplifying management and oversight.

Administer large fleets of enrolled Zebra devices in one consolidated view, simplifying management and oversight. Simplified onboarding: Add, configure, and update devices safely with automated, no-touch

enrolment and provisioning.

Add, configure, and update devices safely with automated, no-touch enrolment and provisioning. Flexible integration: Use as a complete standalone solution or seamlessly alongside existing

enterprise management tools.

Use as a complete standalone solution or seamlessly alongside existing enterprise management tools. Enhanced security: Keep your devices and business protected with instant notifications and

updates to the latest software patches and security firmware.

Keep your devices and business protected with instant notifications and updates to the latest software patches and security firmware. Centralised license management: Manage subscriptions and licenses for all your Zebra

devices, all in one place.

Manage subscriptions and licenses for all your Zebra devices, all in one place. Standardised settings: Simplify setup and device configurations with common settings, such as

Wi-Fi and tagging.

Simplify setup and device configurations with common settings, such as Wi-Fi and tagging. Freemium licensing model: Get essential functionality at no cost, plus additional advanced

features such as remote “no touch” configuration, updates, and device controls through one paid license.

Zebra Nucleus Connector

Joining the launch of Nucleus is the introduction of Zebra Nucleus Connector, a free mobile app for Android and iOS that makes the process of setting up and configuring Zebra thermal printers easier and faster. Users of any technical skill level can now configure their printers with a simple, modern interface and intuitive guidance, with all printer setup, connectivity, configuration, and update steps combined into one easy-to-use app.

Printer configurations in four critical areas (connectivity, security, media, Nucleus enrolments) can be saved as printer profiles for easy setup. A single printer setting profile can bundle these four configurations for rapid deployment to printers via NFC tap-and-pair.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra Technologies introduced Zebra Nucleus, a unified platform for total ecosystem oversight and control across any device.

Nucleus simplifies onboarding, reduces the time spent on training and troubleshooting, and ensures enhanced security with the latest software patches and security firmware.

Nucleus Connector combines all printer setup, connectivity, configuration, and update steps into one easy-to-use app.

WHO IS ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES?

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) provides the foundation for intelligent operations with an award-winning portfolio of connected frontline, asset visibility and automation solutions which empower our customers to deploy AI on the frontline. Organisations globally across retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and other industries rely on us to deliver outcomes today while driving innovation for what’s next. Together with our partners, we create new ways of working that improve productivity and empower organisations to be better every day. Learn more at www.zebra.com.

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Media Contact:

Jonathan Walsh

WPR Dubai

jon@wprme.net

Industry Analyst Contact:

Kasia Fahmy

Zebra Technologies

k.fahmy@zebra.com

ZEBRA and the stylised Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates. You may quote this release with attribution.