In a bold move to accelerate digital transformation across Saudi Arabia’s public sector and drive cloud adoption, Zain KSA has introduced Zain Multi Cloud at LEAP 2025. As the first cloud provider in the Kingdom to deliver comprehensive cloud infrastructure management through a unified platform, Zain KSA is launching this innovative service in collaboration with Dell, global leader in technology solutions.

Zain Multi Cloud empowers organizations with seamless, centralized cloud management, integrating public, private, and hybrid environments into a single, unified system. Designed for maximum flexibility, it ensures full compatibility with leading cloud providers, including Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, AWS, Oracle Cloud, Huawei Cloud, and Zain Cloud. This allows businesses to select the provider that best fits their needs while benefiting from a pay-as-you-go model, optimizing costs and enhancing efficiency. The platform also features an intuitive control panel, streamlining management and strengthening cloud infrastructure governance.

With cloud computing now a strategic priority for Saudi Arabia’s public and private sectors, this launch aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s digital transformation goals. Zain Multi Cloud enables businesses to effortlessly navigate multi-cloud environments, reinforcing their digital strategies and boosting operational efficiency.