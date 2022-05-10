Zain KSA and has signed an MoU with the University of Tabuk during the International Conference and Exhibition for Education (ICEE) to support collaboration and channel deeper expertise to encourage education and empower youth in the field of information and communication technology. The MoU serves the national strategic goals of developing human capabilities to keep pace with the Kingdom’s digital transformation and unlocking more employment opportunities for the Saudi youth.

This MoU see Zain KSA and the University of Tabuk develop a comprehensive work plan that includes establishing a Research Chair as well as a customer service branch for the university’s staff and students, in addition to providing job opportunities and specialized training programs for the students.

Commenting on the MoU, Zain KSA’s Chief Business and Wholesale Officer, Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan, said: “The agreement delivers actionable insights and extends the executive plan of Zain KSA’s corporate sustainability strategy, which focuses on empowering the youth of our beloved country and guiding them along the right path to acquire technical skills necessary for their success in a future driven by technology and innovation. Our company has always been an incubator for national talents. We have created job opportunities and fostered a work environment that supports our youth to thrive and innovate, thereby contributing to Saudi Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program.”

On his part, His Excellency the President of the University of Tabuk,

Dr. Abdullah bin Mufreh Al-Dhayabi, said: “Our collaboration with Zain KSA, one of the Kingdom's leading telecommunications and digital services providers, is a great step forward. Remarkably, the company has for so long supported digital transformation across the Kingdom, providing the latest technologies and innovations in the 5G network, thereby cementing the Kingdom’s pioneering position on the global ICT map. We will work relentlessly side-by-side to expand research at the University of Tabuk and to create opportunities for on-the-job training (OJT) for our students. This will support them to gain a solid knowledge base to fulfill their ambitions and achieve new levels of productivity, while also helping them to contribute to advancing our nation’s position amongst the most progressive countries in the world.”

Zain KSA’s initiative, which is part of the company’s corporate sustainability strategy, supports the national education goals in seeking to empower the Kingdom's youth. It also aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals in terms of economic development, job creation, and investment in innovation. To this end, Zain KSA has supported several youth empowerment initiatives. It has sponsored the ‘National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity’ (Ibda’a) in addition to the "Make it and Play it for Youth" competition and ThinkTech, an initiative by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Federation of Electronic Sports (SAFEIS).

