Dubai, UAE: Yotta has announced its partnership with Virsec, through which enterprises across India that are either hosted at Yotta data center or their captive on-premises data center or any public cloud can now get access to Virsec’s patented Deterministic Protection Platform (DPP). It is the only security solution that ensures precise protection against zero-day, ransomware and evolving cyber-attacks to workloads deployed in production. DPP precisely maps what an application or software is intended to do and stops them instantly when they behave abnormally within milliseconds.

“Virsec is backed by a solid team, and we are very impressed with their award-winning true runtime protection service that protects while the application is running, and not after the attack has been executed. Their unique approach to secure the workload from the inside is commendable, and we are delighted to partner with them to offer their world-class security service to enterprises globally,” says Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO at Yotta.

Explaining Virsec’s unique protection capabilities, Dave Furneaux, CEO, Virsec, says, “In order to secure an application while it’s running, our patented technology maps precisely to what the software is intended to do and will stop anything that it’s not intended to do – perceived as an attack threat – within milliseconds, when it launches. As a result, our customers have seen up to 70% OpEx savings and increased time to focus on business innovation versus the security hassle of monitoring suspicious events, hunting out threats, investigating results, and reacting to thousands of false alerts daily. With this landmark partnership with Yotta – we are pleased to serve a very fast-growing segment of enterprise IT customers.”

As per Rajesh Garg, CDO & Head of Cybersecurity at Yotta, “With a growing digital footprint, an enterprises’ exposure to cyber threats is on the rise. Today, customers demand cutting-edge security services that allow them to sleep in peace. With this partnership, we have expanded our security services portfolio – that will add tremendous value to organisations.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our reach globally to help secure India’s most powerful enterprises through our largest data center partnership yet,” says Bobby Gupta, SVP & MD, International Business at Virsec. “Yotta is not only the biggest but also one of the most trusted data centers in India. Virsec is proud to partner with Yotta to ensure India’s data sovereignty.”

About Yotta

Yotta Infrastructure, a Hiranandani group company, is a new-age Managed Data Center provider, and we understand that data is at the core of our lives. Yes, we operate the largest data center parks in India, but we go well beyond that. Yotta empowers enterprises to host, manage, secure, compute, access, and analyse memories, decisions, ideas, entertainment, finances, communication, and much more!

Yotta caters to both wholesale and retail colocation markets. Besides hyper-scale Colocation solutions, Yotta also serves the vast Enterprise market – both domestic and international, which needs fully managed services and solutions. Hence, Yotta provides a complete range of Enterprise IT solutions to our customers under the Yotta Tech portfolio. The services under this portfolio include Yotta Cloud (various types of IaaS – compute, storage, network, PaaS, and industry-specific SaaS services), Private Cloud, Federated Cloud, IT Management, IT Security, Network and Connectivity including Inter-DC metro fiber network and AI / IoT enabled services & solutions.

About Virsec

Based in San Jose, California, Virsec is the leading provider of application-aware workload protection. Virsec’s unique technology defends against the widest range of attacks, both known and unknown, with no signature or prior knowledge required. The solution secures any and all critical business applications, from legacy to COTS to custom, from the inside. Virsec is led by industry veterans with extensive leadership experience at multiple leading cybersecurity and technology companies and a long list of high-growth startups. More information is available at www.virsec.com

Media Contact

