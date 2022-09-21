Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Yazle –a global digital media company that specializes in innovative and creative digital advertising campaigns has signed an agreement with Aswaaq the pioneering local brand delivering a top-quality retail experience in a friendly shopping environment.

The agreement entails Yazle to provide digital advertising and at Aswaaq retail outlets based in Dubai. This is the first fully exclusive Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) partnership that focuses on bringing premium, relevant advertising to the local Emirati communities.

The United Arab Emirates is expected to dominate the DOOH market in the MENA region among the GCC countries. Retail giants are using digital OOH to advertise on a large scale, while achieving high ad recall and brand associations. Reports suggest that the Middle East and North Africa DOOH market is expected to reach USD 53.81 billion by 2026. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) OF 19.7% over the next five years.

“The DOOH landscape in the Middle East is evolving at an unprecedented rate, offering brands across varied sectors to engage in meaningful and measurable connections with their target audiences. We are excited to partner with Aswaaq and help connect their local consumers with relevant brand advertisers. We are confident that this partnership is a win win for all involved and look forward to growing our business together,” said Jamie Atherton the Managing Director at Yazle.

“We are pleased to partner with Yazle for DOOH. Aswaaq has always been committed to retail excellence, and this partnership reflects our continued efforts. Yazles solutions will serve as a great platform for brand advertisers to connect and engage with our communities,” said Mohamed Faraidooni, CEO of Aswaaq Properties.

Owned and managed by aswaaq L.L.C., aswaaq is a fast-growing retail company that operates a series of retail spaces and community malls. The brand privileges quality and pricing and offers an exciting loyalty program. HACCP-certified and with numerous awards, it has a widely recognised chain of retail supermarkets, marts and malls, online store, and flourishing e-commerce presence.

