Hyderabad, (India) Muscat, (Oman) – YASH Technologies, a leading global technology integrator and digital transformation specialist, announced the opening of its new office in Muscat, Oman. This strategic expansion underscores YASH's commitment to supporting the region's dynamic business landscape and empowering Oman's economy to harness the power of digital transformation to foster rapid growth.

“Across the two decades in the Middle East and Africa region, we have built a robust presence and emerged as one of the most trusted transformation partners for leading organizations and governments," said James Griffin, Managing Director, YASH Technologies Middle East. Elaborating further, he added, "Our new office in Muscat represents a significant step forward in strengthening our collaboration with Omani businesses and public sector entities in unlocking their business potential through accelerated digitalization,”

In MEA, YASH Technologies boasts a proven track record of delivering outcome-centric technology solutions across diverse industries, including the public sector, oil and gas, healthcare, and banking & finance. Combining a solid technology services and solutions portfolio with advisory and business consulting, YASH has consistently guided clients' journeys from digital strategy, initiation, innovation, driving scale, and continuous modernization, ensuring seamless progress.

“We have been working with Omani organizations for the last several years in anchoring their transformative initiatives. With the opening of our office in Oman, we will combine our growing local presence with proven global expertise and ensure accelerated value realization," said Rahul Sinha, Country Head at YASH Technologies. "Further, he added, "Fostering deeper collaboration with organizations in Oman, we look forward to becoming their chosen partner for driving innovation and transformation.”

As a trusted IT partner in the Middle East and Africa, with robust business consulting capabilities alongside strategic partnerships with SAP, Microsoft, AWS, and Google, YASH Technologies is uniquely positioned to empower businesses across the region to reimagine their digital journeys and stay ahead of the curve.

About YASH Technologies:

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to reimagine their businesses and drive outcome-centric Digital Transformation. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global customers, YASH leverages strategic advisory, technology consulting, and flexible business models to help customers realize value from their digital journey while fostering innovation. YASH's customer-centric & consultative engagement framework integrates specialized domain & consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies and digital solutions to provide secure application, cloud, infrastructure, engineering, and end-user-focused services for discerning customers globally. Headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 & an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013 certified organization. For more information, please visit www.yash.com or email info@yash.com

