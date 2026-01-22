Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Yango Group’s bilingual AI assistant Yasmina now delivers concise news summaries on request, helping users stay informed without sifting through headlines. In Arabic or English, users can request briefings by region, timeframe, or topic and receive a clear, structured overview from reputable UAE outlets.

With a single voice prompt, Yasmina can compile “today’s headlines in the UAE,” recap “yesterday’s business news in Dubai,” surface “recent economic news,” or pull “yesterday’s UAE Pro League results”. Summaries arrive in plain, digestible language, staying brief enough for a morning routine or a quick coffee break.

The feature adapts to how people prefer to follow the news. Users can narrow results by geography — covering Dubai, other Emirates, the wider GCC, or international markets. They can also choose a timeframe such as today, yesterday, or last weekend. Finally, they can specify a theme like politics, business, culture, or sport. The result is a quick overview that reduces scrolling and makes it easier to stay current throughout the week.

“People want a fast, reliable picture of what matters — something that helps them stay on top of the news in just a few minutes, over breakfast or a coffee break,” said Rami Abu Arja, Senior Innovation Marketing Manager at Yango Group Middle East. “With on-demand briefings in Arabic and English, Yasmina turns headlines into clear, timely overviews so you can keep up without endless scrolling.”

The update is now available across Yango Group’s full range of AI speakers — Yasmina Lite, Mini, Midi, and Max — with fast delivery on Amazon.ae and via leading retailers in the UAE.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences. For more information, please visit www.yango.com.