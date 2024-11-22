Abu Dhabi — Yango Ride, a ride-hailing service part of global tech company Yango Group, has launched a new Comfort tariff in Abu Dhabi, providing residents and tourists with affordable and comfortable travel options throughout the city. Introducing the Comfort tariff is part of Yango Ride’s ongoing commitment to enhancing mobility in the capital, following the launch of the city taxis on the Yango app. This offering expansion reflects the company’s dedication to providing seamless and reliable transportation solutions to meet the growing demands of the Abu Dhabi community.

With the new tariff, Yango Ride users can expect comfortable, modern limo vehicles starting from a minimum fare of 15.6 AED. This new service delivers on Yango Ride’s commitment to offering inclusive and accessible mobility solutions, ensuring a broader range of customers can experience more comfort with the new car tariff and effortless travel throughout the city including cross city trips. Users can now conveniently select the Comfort tariff through the Yango app, which includes easy fare transparency and seamless booking.

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Middle East shared: “Enriching the urban transportation infrastructure has always been core to our mission at Yango. The new Comfort tariff, developed in response to feedback from our Abu Dhabi customers, makes Yango’s trusted services more affordable and accessible to a wider audience, supporting Abu Dhabi’s goal of a more connected and sustainable city. With the number of ride-hailing users in the UAE market expected to reach 4.74 million by 2029, we’re excited to support the growing demand and provide premium-grade economical options for residents and tourists.”

The Comfort tariff is available now in Abu Dhabi, offering an attractive and efficient way to move across the UAE. Soon, Yango Ride will also be introducing more car tariffs such as Premium and Elite, which will provide additional options for users. Residents and visitors can also look forward to the rollout of more innovative services, including Yango Delivery, a robust last-mile logistics solution, and Yango Drive, an integrated car rental platform.

Additionally, Yango Rides for Business is set to launch in the near future in Abu Dhabi, an offering that will present companies a seamless solution for managing their corporate transportation needs through a single, centralised platform.

To learn more, visit https://yango.com/en_int/ or download the Yango app on Google Play or the App Store.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company, headquartered in Dubai, that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences. In addition to ride-hailing, car rental, and public transport services, Yango Maps, Yango Delivery, Yango Play, Yango Tech, and Yasmina, an advanced Arabic human-like AI voice assistant, are also available in the UAE.

For more information, please visit www.yango.com.