Dubai, UAE — Yango Group, global tech company, is expanding into public transport technology with the launch of an AI-powered management platform. The solution combines real-time data with operational tools in a single interface, helping transport authorities and operators manage complex urban mobility challenges.

Public transport remains one of the least digitised parts of urban infrastructure in many cities. Authorities and operators often rely on fragmented systems, leading to congestion, unreliable services and operational inefficiencies. According to the INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard, congestion increased in 62% of urban areas globally in 2025, highlighting the need for smarter transport management.

The new platform supports key areas of public transport management: network planning, daily operations and revenue control. Its AI layer analyses real-time and historical mobility data to forecast passenger demand, model traffic flows, identify network bottlenecks and suggest more efficient schedules, routes and fleet allocation. This enables authorities and operators to adjust networks of interconnected stops, identify areas with poor transport accessibility, introduce new routes, manage fleets, and monitor fare collection. According to internal estimates, integrated public transport solutions can help reduce traffic jams by up to 28%, lower operational costs by up to 35% and boost fare collection by up to 30%, while real-time data gathering and analysis can support up to 40% faster decision-making for city authorities.

"We work with urban mobility every day in cities around the world, from ride-hailing and navigation to delivery and other services. This gives us a practical view of how cities move and where the challenges are. Bringing that experience into public transport is a logical step. With the platform, we want to help cities build public transport systems that are easier to manage, more financially sustainable and more convenient for people to use, " said Islam Abdul Karim, Regional head, Yango Group Middle East.

The solution also supports the integration of public transport services into the Yango SuperApp. Depending on the city and local implementation, passengers can access features such as multimodal trip planning, real-time vehicle tracking, digital ticketing, and transport card top-ups through a single interface, helping make urban mobility more convenient and predictable.

The launch reflects Yango Group’s broader focus on applying technology to urban mobility challenges and aligns with government agendas such as the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, including its 20-minute city initiative, which aims to make daily needs and destinations easier to reach through more sustainable and integrated mobility. As cities continue to grow and invest in smarter infrastructure, the company sees increasing demand for digital solutions that help transport authorities and operators make public transport more efficient, accessible and economically resilient.