Amman, Jordan – Valu Jordan, a leading fintech company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and HyperPay, one of the region’s fastest-growing payment gateways, have announced a strategic partnership to expand access to ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) solutions in Jordan. The partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s fintech and digital commerce ecosystem.

Through this partnership, merchants and service providers within Valu’s network will gain access to HyperPay’s advanced payment solutions, enabling them to activate, accept, and process digital payments efficiently. At the same time, merchants using HyperPay will be able to offer Valu’s Buy Now, Pay Later services through direct agreements, giving their customers greater payment flexibility while enabling sales transactions to be completed quickly, easily, and securely.

HyperPay’s payment gateway integrates seamlessly with the Valu app, available on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, without requiring complex technical procedures and while meeting the highest security and compliance standards.

The partnership creates new opportunities for merchants and service providers across a range of sectors, including e-commerce, retail, everyday services, and lifestyle businesses, to benefit from flexible payment and payment-processing solutions. These capabilities will help support business growth, strengthen participation in the digital economy, and expand both Valu’s merchant network and the range of products and services available to its customers.

The service aligns with evolving consumer shopping habits, whether online or through approved merchant networks, and gives more customers access to a wider range of products and services. Through Valu’s flexible payment options, customers can manage their purchases and expenses more effectively within their approved credit limits. The result is a smoother, faster, and more secure digital shopping and payment experience, whether making purchases or completing payments through the Valu app via HyperPay’s payment gateway.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammad Al Yousef, Chief Executive Officer of Valu Jordan, said, “This partnership supports our ongoing efforts to strengthen our market presence as part of our strategy to simplify customers’ lives while advancing digital transformation and financial inclusion. It also reinforces Jordan’s position as a regional hub for digital financial services. We highly value HyperPay’s technical expertise and operational role in making this partnership a success.”

HyperPay Founder and CEO Muhannad Ebwini said, “We believe that improving the shopping experience starts with making it simpler through innovation. This approach has enabled us to build a broad range of smart payment solutions. Our partnership with Valu supports our goal of delivering smoother and more flexible experiences for both merchants and consumers.”

Under the partnership, HyperPay will be responsible for onboarding merchants, connecting them to the payment system, and providing ongoing technical support and maintenance to ensure reliable operations. The company will also respond to merchant inquiries and provide support throughout the onboarding and operational process. Valu, in turn, will continue to manage merchant relationships and provide its BNPL solutions and services, further enhancing the experience for both merchants and customers in the Jordanian market.

About Valu

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), representing Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

In Jordan, Valu offers innovative digital financing solutions. In its initial phase, it provides ‘Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)’ services with financing plans for up to 60 months through a wide network of merchants. Through a seamless experience that helps customers manage their expenses, Valu aims to provide smart solutions to help the Jordanian market manage its finances in alignment with customers' needs and aspirations.

Valu operates in Jordan under a Specialized Finance license, after receiving final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ). This reflects the company’s commitment to providing responsible, regulated financial solutions that support greater financial inclusion and enhance the user experience in the digital finance sector.

Valu also aims to build strategic partnerships with various entities in the local market, contributing to the development of the consumer finance ecosystem and expanding the reach of digital financial services across the Kingdom.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

For further information, please contact:

The Valu Public Relations Team in Egypt

News-release@valu.com.eg

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Head of Communications

osalama@valu.com.eg

Albatool Alfayez

Marketing Manager – Valu Jordan

balfayez@valugroup.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These statements are not historical facts and reflect Valu’s current views regarding future events, many of which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors beyond the company’s control. Such factors may include, among others, changes in market conditions, competitive developments, economic trends, and the impact of existing or future laws, regulations, and regulatory actions. As a result, actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

About HyperPay

HyperPay is a leading payment gateway transforming the online shopping experience across the MENA region. The company empowers online businesses to accept and manage electronic payments with greater flexibility, security, and ease. Since its founding in 2014, HyperPay has been processing online payments. Today, the company offers merchants across all sectors a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions tailored to their specific needs. Year after year, the company's e-commerce partners have experienced tremendous growth in their online sales, motivating them to continuously expand their offerings. HyperPay also boasts the largest banking network of its kind in the MENA region.