Dubai, UAE: Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), a diversified Emirati family-owned holding company, has announced a strategic $100 million investment to launch VetHealth, a new veterinary business vertical focused on bringing world-class animal health solutions to more organisations and government entities across the region.

The investment reflects AKI’s belief that animal health is a critical pillar of regional food security, public health resilience, and sustainable economic development. Through VetHealth, AKI aims to further contribute to national development initiatives across the region, such as the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051.

Headquartered in the UAE, VetHealth supports both the commercial animal production sector and the rapidly expanding companion animal market. Its establishment comes as the Middle East and Africa’s (MEA) veterinary healthcare market is projected to rise to $6.91 billion by 2033, driven by a demand for livestock productivity alongside a significant surge in pet ownership.

At launch, VetHealth operates across five core divisions: Pharmaceuticals, Biologicals, Biosecurity, Nutrition, and Diagnostics. VetHealth will partner closely with regional and global leaders in these disciplines to accelerate their market expansion and long-term business growth.

Backed by AKI’s six-decade legacy in the healthcare industry, VetHealth is ready to serve a wide range of customers, from animal farms and feed mills to veterinary clinics, pharmacies and government entities operating at the intersection of animal care and food-producing animal biosecurity. By combining AKI’s expertise in healthcare innovation and its extensive regional distribution network, the landmark investment behind VetHealth positions AKI as a defining force in animal health across the region.

“Animal health is a strategic enabler of food security, public health, and long-term economic resilience. Through this investment, we are building VetHealth as a regional platform that connects governments, producers, veterinary professionals, and global partners with trusted, world-class solutions. This is a long-term commitment to strengthening the systems that protect animals, people, and communities across the region,” said Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director, Al Khayyat Investments.

“At AKI, we invest in sectors that create real, lasting value for society. VetHealth reflects our belief in the power of compassionate care. We are committed to supporting the professionals, the institutions, and other industry stakeholders that improve animal wellbeing and ensure the sustainability of food production in the region,” said Malik Hassan, General Manager, AKI Environmental – VetHealth.

About Al Khayyat Investments

Founded by Dr. Saad F. Al Khayyat in 1982 in Dubai, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) is an Emirati family-owned conglomerate regarded as a pioneer in several industries in the Middle East, operating across multiple sectors, spanning pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, retail, food and non-food consumer goods, fitness, automotive, environmental services, logistics, manufacturing, and contracting. Today, the group employs approximately twelve thousand employees in the UAE and its branches in the GCC, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt. AKI was ranked among the ‘Top 100 Arab Family Businesses’ in 2026, according to Forbes Middle East.