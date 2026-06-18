Abu Dhabi, UAE – Changer.ae Limited, a regulated virtual asset custodian based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with DeScript Labs INC, a provider of digital asset settlement and merchant technology solutions.

The MOU establishes a framework for collaboration between the two companies, combining Changer’s regulated digital asset custody and conversion capabilities with DeScript Labs’ merchant technology infrastructure, including its PayTheFly solution.

Through this collaboration, the parties aim to explore compliant and efficient pathways that allow businesses to accept digital assets from customers while receiving settlement in fiat currency. The initiative is intended to support a more seamless connection between the digital asset economy and traditional financial infrastructure, while helping merchants reduce exposure to digital asset volatility.

The collaboration is expected to be particularly relevant across high-value sectors in the UAE, including real estate, automotive, and luxury retail, where local and international customers may seek alternative ways to complete transactions using digital assets.

For merchants, the proposed model would enable customers to pay using digital assets while the business receives converted AED funds, creating a familiar fiat settlement experience supported by custody, compliance, and settlement processes through Changer’s regulated framework.

The parties will also explore commercial clearing solutions for corporate entities, including the conversion of digital assets into fiat on behalf of corporate partners. This is intended to support smoother treasury operations, improve settlement efficiency, and facilitate compliant local and cross-border transaction flows between digital asset holders and traditional business networks.

Changer.ae Limited operates under the regulation of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in ADGM and is licensed to provide custody services, arrange deals in investments, and dealing in investments as agent. The company provides secure and compliant digital asset solutions for retail and professional clients.

DeScript Labs INC brings expertise in digital asset settlement and merchant technology, supporting businesses with scalable infrastructure designed for real-world commerce.

As part of the MOU, both parties will appoint dedicated representatives and establish a joint working group to assess technical integration, regulatory alignment, and operational considerations.

The MOU is effective for an initial term of one year and reflects a mutual intent to collaborate. It is non-binding in nature, except for confidentiality provisions, and is governed by the laws and jurisdiction of ADGM.

About Changer.ae Limited

Changer.ae Limited is a premium, globally trusted crypto custodian based in the United Arab Emirates and regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Licensed to provide custody, arrange deals in investments, and deal in investments as an agent, the company delivers secure, reliable, and user-friendly solutions designed to protect and grow digital asset investments. Built by industry experts and powered by advanced encryption technologies, Changer offers institutional-grade custody with a seamless client experience.

About DeScript Labs INC

DeScript Labs INC is a technology company specialising in digital asset settlement infrastructure and merchant technology solutions, including its PayTheFly platform, enabling businesses to transact securely and efficiently in a rapidly evolving digital economy.