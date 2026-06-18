Madinah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Aliph Capital and Al Rayan National Company, owner of Al Rayan Medical Colleges, today announced the completion of a strategic investment to advance medical education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The partnership reflects growing international confidence in the Kingdom's investment landscape and in the value-creation potential of its education sector. The investment will fund partnerships with leading international universities, upgrades to infrastructure and digital capabilities, and an expanded range of health specializations — building a pipeline of qualified national talent to serve the Kingdom's healthcare sector.

Huda Al Lawati, Founder and CEO of Aliph Capital, said: "This partnership is an investment in human capital. Together, we are committed to bringing best-in-class educational practices to the College and deepening its local and international partnerships."

Mohamed Fahmy, CEO of Al Rayan National Company, said: "This investment will deliver tangible benefits for our students and faculty — a stronger learning environment, higher-quality academic programs, and greater support for scientific research and training."

Further information

Georgi Rochford

aliph@thoburns.com

About Aliph Capital

Established in 2021, Aliph Capital is a private equity investment management firm headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM). The firm focuses on high-growth, mid-market and emerging companies across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Aliph Capital aims to provide the capital required to support the growth of promising companies in the region through an active ownership approach focused on growth and sustainability, while bridging the gap between traditional and modern economies through digital transformation and the adoption of modern technologies.

Aliph Capital invests in companies that generate positive economic, social, and environmental impact across the GCC while delivering strong financial returns.