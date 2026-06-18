Dhahran, Saudi Arabia – SME Bank, in collaboration with Aramco Taleed, Aramco's comprehensive small and medium enterprises (SME) development program, and Manafa, a leading fintech company and a portfolio company of Wa'ed Ventures, announced the launch of financing solutions to enhance financing opportunities for SMEs during a ceremony held today in Dhahran.

This collaboration aims to empower SMEs associated with Aramco's ecosystem and the Kingdom's industrial sector across the projects, manufacturing, and services sectors. By providing access to fast financing solutions, their financial liquidity and operational efficiency will be enhanced and improved, while funding challenges faced by these enterprises will also be addressed.

The collaboration is expected to expand SMEs' access to financing, where financing opportunities within the Aramco ecosystem are expected to reach approximately SAR 1.5 billion over the next five years. This will be achieved through a seamless financing experience, streamlined procedures, and flexible repayment plans of up to 12 months, in compliance with Sharia principles. The financing solutions offered include working capital, invoices, payroll, and purchase order financing.

This collaboration builds on the strategic partnership between SME Bank and Manafa, which began in 2023 as part of the bank’s efforts to support the innovative financing ecosystem and expand SMEs’ access to modern financing solutions.

SME Bank is among the first banks and development funds to support non-traditional and innovative financing solutions through its Agency Financing Program, in partnership with fintech companies. The program has facilitated financing exceeding SAR 1 billion through more than 720 financing opportunities, reflecting the growing impact of alternative financing solutions in supporting business growth and enhancing sustainability.

The partnership offers a diverse range of financing solutions tailored to the needs of SMEs, including Working Capital Loan, Supply Chain Financing, Revolving Limit Loan, Term Loan, and E-commerce Loan, enhancing SMEs' ability to grow, expand, and achieve sustainability.

These efforts are an extension of the bank’s role in supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by fostering financial innovation, expanding financing options available to SMEs, and enabling access to more diverse and efficient financing solutions.

Ibrahim bin Hamad Al-Rashid, SME Bank CEO, emphasized that the collaboration with Aramco Taleed and Manafa represents a step change in facilitating SMEs’ access to digital funding solutions. He noted that the bank is committed to enabling SMEs’ growth by facilitating access to suitable funding, providing guarantees, addressing operational challenges, and enhancing efficiency, thereby supporting sustainability and strengthening competitiveness. Al-Rashid further affirmed the bank's continued efforts to fulfill its developmental role and empower this vital sector through strengthening integration with the private sector and financing entities across the Kingdom.

Jamil J. Al Bagawi, Aramco Senior Vice President of Diversified Industries, said: “Through the Aramco Taleed program, we continue to deliver unique solutions for local SMEs. Through collaboration, we aim to enable the local SMEs associated with Aramco's ecosystem to gain access to funding that supports their operational needs. These funding solutions can enhance the ability of SMEs to execute their operations smoothly and fulfill their commitments to Aramco across the projects, manufacturing, and services sectors.”

Abdulaziz Al-Adwani, Manafa CEO, said: "We are delighted to partner with Aramco Taleed and SME Bank, and we’re proud to contribute to strengthening the SME ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. Through these digital funding solutions, we are providing a seamless experience that enables SMEs to access tailored funding quickly, helping them overcome financial challenges and supporting their long-term sustainable growth."

About SME Bank

The SME Bank was established pursuant to the Council of Ministers Resolution No. (376) dated 04/07/1442H corresponding to 16/02/2021, and its Law was enacted under Royal Decree No. (M/46) dated 08/04/1444H corresponding to 02/11/2022, as one of the funds and development banks affiliated with the National Development Fund, which aims to empower and foster SMEs by offering financing solutions, services, and products; building and developing the infrastructure necessary for such financing and achieving financial stability for this vital and important sector to serve as a fundamental pillar of economic development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and an enabler of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

www.smebank.gov.sa

About Aramco Taleed

Aramco Taleed is Aramco’s dedicated program for supporting and fostering SMEs in the Kingdom. The program is designed to serve as a catalyst for change and an enabler for this vital sector within Aramco's ecosystem, contributing to the localization and the creation of new investment opportunities for SMEs while supporting their growth and sustainability.

www.aramcotaleed.com

About Manafa Debt Crowdfunding Company

Manafa is a Saudi fintech company licensed by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) that specializes in providing financing solutions. Through its technology-based platform, Manafa enables SMEs to access financing opportunities that support their liquidity, operational growth, and long-term sustainability. The company also plays a pivotal role in promoting an ideal SME ecosystem in the Kingdom by providing a seamless and fully transparent financing experience through its digital platform.

www.manafa.sa