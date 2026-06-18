Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Bio has announced the rebranding of Al Ittihad Drug Store (IDS) and Global Medical Supply Chain (GMSC), marking a strategic milestone in the continued evolution of its integrated life sciences platform. The announcement follows Mubadala Bio’s full acquisition of IDS and GMSC earlier this year.

The two companies operate under Mubadala Bio’s Pharma Logistics vertical, which brings together distribution, logistics, and supply chain capabilities to support the availability of essential medicines, medical devices, and innovative healthcare products across the UAE and wider region.

The rebrand reflects Mubadala Bio’s vision of building a unified life sciences platform that is better positioned to advance innovation, strengthen healthcare resilience, and create long-term value. As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize resilience, integration, and operational agility, IDS and GMSC are positioned to play a strategic role beyond traditional distribution and logistics, supporting end-to-end healthcare enablement across the value chain.

Hamad Almarzooqi, Group Deputy CEO, Mubadala Bio, said: “The rebrand of IDS and GMSC reflects Mubadala Bio’s long-term vision to build a more integrated and future-ready healthcare ecosystem. As both entities evolve to meet the changing needs of the healthcare sector, the new identity highlights their modernized approach in supporting seamless market access, logistics, distribution, and supply continuity.”

In recent months, both companies have expanded their capabilities and partnerships to capture broader opportunities across the life sciences sector. IDS signed an agreement with L-Nutra for the distribution of longevity products, and with Valeo Health to enable access to wellness products through online channels. IDS has also recently signed agreements with leading multinational and regional companies, including Bayer and Globalpharma, to broaden access to a wider portfolio of healthcare products and critical therapies across the UAE.

Meanwhile, GMSC continues to strengthen its role as a regional end-to-end healthcare supply chain enabler through strategic collaborations, including an exclusive outsourcing agreement to strengthen medical supply chain services across M42’s healthcare network. In addition to the opening of a new 2,500 sqm warehouse facility in KEZAD. The expansion significantly enhances operational capacity and reinforces the company’s ability to support growing regional healthcare demands with greater efficiency and scalability.

As Mubadala Bio continues to expand, creating stronger alignment across its entities has become increasingly important to ensure greater clarity, operational cohesion, and a more unified experience for partners, stakeholders, and customers.

About Mubadala Bio

Mubadala Bio is a life sciences company dedicated to pursuing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond. As a catalyst for progress and innovation, we are accelerating the growth of the life sciences ecosystem by enhancing drug security and expanding access to affordable, essential treatments.

Operating through two core verticals, Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics, we are advancing local pharmaceutical manufacturing while ensuring timely access to critical and lifesaving medications. With a growing footprint across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, we are driving impact both locally and globally.

Our portfolio focuses on key therapy areas that address some of the world’s most pressing health needs, supporting the full continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, ongoing support, and complementary medicine. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, we are fostering innovation, cultivating local talent, and helping build a knowledge-based economy – delivering better health, closer for all.

Learn more at www.mubadalabio.ae