Jordan Green Ammonia (JGA), a joint venture established by Polish company Hynfra P.S.A. and Jordanian Fidelity Group, has officially signed a land lease agreement with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA). The contract serves as an executive step following the finalization of May’s investment agreement with the Jordanian government, paving the way for the construction of a state-of-the-art facility in a strategic logistics hub.



On June 18, 2026, in Aqaba, another operational milestone was reached in the development of Jordan’s first-ever commercial green ammonia production project. Jordan Green Ammonia (JGA) signed a binding lease agreement for a site covering more than 10,000 dunums (1,000 hectares), located within a strategic industrial zone adjacent to Aqaba’s main port.



The document was signed by His Excellency Shadi Ramzi Abdul Salam Majali, Chairman of the ASEZA Board of Commissioners. Jordan Green Ammonia was represented by Dr Wael Suleiman, Founder of Fidelity Group and CEO of JGA, alongside Marlena Krohn, Vice President of JGA and Project Development Director at Hynfra. The contract grants exclusive land rights for the construction of the advanced green ammonia production plant and the transmission corridors essential for the facility's operations.



The project’s location within the ASEZA zone offers unique global logistical and operational advantages. As Jordan’s primary export gateway for decades, Aqaba provides direct access to strategic maritime routes connecting European and Asian markets.



„Selecting Aqaba secures the fundamental pillars of our business strategy. The proximity of the port provides direct access to international trade routes. Strong year-round solar irradiation enables us to generate enough clean energy to power the entire facility through our own dedicated photovoltaic farm, ensuring full energy independence from the national grid.



Combined with the stable regulatory framework of the ASEZA zone, this gives us a predictable cost structure and operational certainty, both of which are essential for the success of an investment of this scale” - said Dr Wael Suleiman

The JGA project involves the development of a large-scale industrial complex designed to achieve a nameplate production capacity of 120,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year. The investment includes a dedicated 550 MWp solar photovoltaic infrastructure and advanced energy storage systems, ensuring the process remains entirely independent of carbon-emitting fossil fuels. The project is currently in the FEED phase, during which comprehensive pre-permitting procedures are being conducted, including the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The project's financial close is scheduled for the end of 2027.



„People often talk about the energy transition as a question of technology. In reality, it is a question of geography. The countries that can combine abundant renewable energy with access to global trade routes will become the industrial hubs of the next era. That is why Aqaba matters. We are currently in the FEED phase, supported by strong government backing, secured land rights, and a clearly defined route to market through offtake arrangements. Together, these factors provide a level of predictability that is rarely available at this stage of project development.” - said Tomoho Umeda, President of Hynfra

The land lease agreement directly follows the comprehensive Investment Agreement signed on May 10, 2026, in Amman between JGA and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, represented by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, in the presence of Prime Minister Jafar Hassan. The partnership with ASEZA confirms the full institutional support of the Jordanian state administration at both central and regional levels, significantly boosting operational efficiency during the development phase.

Jordan Green Ammonia (JGA)

Jordan Green Ammonia (JGA) is an international special-purpose company established to develop a green ammonia production facility in the Middle East. JGA’s shareholders include Jordan-based Fidelity Group, a company with more than 20 years of industrial and chemical sector experience in the region, and Hynfra P.S.A., a Polish company operating as a global integrator, designer, and developer of green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.

Hynfra P.S.A.



Hynfra is a global integrator, designer, and developer of large-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia production projects, providing comprehensive support throughout the entire investment lifecycle. The company combines unique engineering and project development expertise with advanced investment advisory services, regulatory support, and financing solutions. Through end-to-end project management and the development of offtake strategies, Hynfra delivers bankable, profitable solutions that accelerate the energy transition and secure a lasting position within global green supply chains.



Fidelity Group

Fidelity Group is a Jordanian company operating across the Middle East and European markets, with more than 20 years of experience in the chemical, energy, and industrial sectors. The company specializes in the development and comprehensive management of investment projects, the establishment of strategic technology partnerships, and the transfer of advanced engineering solutions. Its strong market presence and extensive business network have been built through the successful delivery of complex industrial projects across the Arabian Gulf region and Europe.