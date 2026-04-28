AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Monday launched the second phase of a project to install photovoltaic solar systems on municipal buildings across the Kingdom.

The project, implemented by the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (REEEF) in cooperation with the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security, was launched in the presence of Irbid’s deputy governor and several mayors.

Kharabsheh said the initiative falls within the national energy strategy, which seeks to transform reliance on imported energy into economic opportunities by expanding the use of domestic resources, particularly renewable energy.

He noted that Jordan has raised the share of renewables in electricity generation to around 27 per cent, with plans to increase it to 31 per cent by 2030 and a long-term target of 40 per cent, while some scenarios aim to reach 50 per cent.

The minister stressed that the project will help reduce energy costs, enhance environmental sustainability and lower electricity bills for municipalities, while improving overall energy efficiency.

REEEF Executive Director Rasmi Hamzeh said the project’s total cost is estimated at JD3.4 million, with around 90 per cent funded by the Italian side and 10 per cent by the fund.

He added that the project targets more than 100 municipalities, covering around 188 buildings, with over 200 solar systems to be installed at a total capacity of approximately 3.4 megawatts.

Hamzeh said the project is expected to generate annual savings of about 1,400 megawatt-hours and roughly $550,000, while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by around 3,838 tonnes per year.

The initiative forms part of broader national efforts to enhance energy efficiency in the municipal sector and expand renewable energy use, reflecting ongoing Jordanian-Italian cooperation in support of sustainable development.

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