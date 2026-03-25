AMMAN — Jordan has sufficient fuel reserves to generate electricity for about one month in the event of supply disruptions, in addition to a strategic stockpile covering between 30 and 60 days, depending on the type of petroleum product, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said on Tuesday.

Kharabsheh said that the Kingdom has not tapped into its strategic reserves, which are designated strictly for emergencies such as supply chain disruptions, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He described the energy situation as “reassuring,” noting that the sector is operating under well-prepared plans to ensure uninterrupted supply.

Since the outbreak of the crisis, he said that Jordan has implemented contingency plans and multiple scenarios covering fuel supplies for electricity generation and other sectors, adding that supply chains remain intact under long-term procurement contracts and that power stations continue to operate normally.

Kharabsheh said that the cost of gas used for electricity generation has risen sharply, from about $7 per million British thermal units to nearly $28, following a shift to liquefied natural gas.

He added that some power plants, including the Aqaba Thermal Power Station, are using fuel oil alongside diesel during periods of high electricity demand.

According to the minister, the ongoing conflict has increased the treasury’s daily energy costs by between JD2.5 million and JD3 million, depending on demand levels.

Despite the rising costs, Kharabsheh said scheduled power cuts are not currently under consideration, citing the continued stability of supply chains. He noted, however, that contingency plans include measures that could be implemented if necessary.

On fuel prices, the minister said global oil prices have climbed to around $100 per barrel. The Fuel Pricing Committee is set to meet at the end of March to review international prices and determine local rates, with efforts aimed at mitigating the impact on citizens.

Regarding domestic production, Kharabsheh said that the National Petroleum Company, with government backing, is working to expand output at the Risha gas field. Plans aim to exceed 400 million cubic feet per day by 2029 through the drilling of 80 wells.

He noted that Jordan’s daily gas consumption averages around 340 million cubic feet, indicating that future domestic production could fully meet demand. A tender will also be launched to build a pipeline linking the Risha field to key facilities, with completion targeted for 2029.

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