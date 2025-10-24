AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Thursday reaffirmed the “strong” Jordan–Germany cooperation in the energy sector, noting that the partnership continues to bear fruit and offers expanded opportunities for private-sector collaboration in both countries.

During a meeting at the ministry with a high-level German economic delegation from the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kharabsheh said that the ministry, through the Jordanian-German Energy Partnership, is working on a number of studies aimed at transferring German expertise in energy transition, electricity storage technologies and energy efficiency.

He highlighted recent regulatory and legislative reforms that enable wider integration of renewable energy sources, including storage systems at the consumer level, which will support the expansion of solar energy use in consumption-reduction projects connected to the national grid, according to a ministry statement.

The minister expected “strong” growth in this market in the coming years.

Secretary-General of the ministry Amani Azzam announced that the ministry recently unveiled a 200-megawatt solar power project, and will next year invite bids for a 100-megawatt wind energy project and a 100-megawatt, four-hour battery storage project, in line with the national energy strategy and National Electric Power Company planning.

She invited German firms to take part in these tenders.

Azzam also underlined ongoing cooperation with German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and DENA to enhance energy efficiency across sectors.

She reiterated that the 2025–2035 national energy strategy seeks to raise the share of renewables to 40 per cent of total electricity generation and achieve a 31 per cent reduction in carbon emissions, paving the way for further investments in renewable energy, storage solutions and sustainable technologies.

Members of the German delegation commended the “robust” ties between the two countries and expressed their readiness to support energy projects in Jordan, highlighting advanced German capabilities in energy and storage technologies.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

