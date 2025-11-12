AMMAN — The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) organised a field visit to the King Talal Dam to explore the pilot project, "Lowering Costs via Efficiency Gains of Floating Solar Energy Systems (LEGS)" for a water-cooled floating solar energy system.

The project represents a qualitative step towards raising energy efficiency and reducing water loss in Jordan, according to a FAO statement.

The visit was attended by representatives from embassies and partner ministries, research institutions and local communities, who were briefed on the performance of the floating system and the innovative technologies used in it.

This project is part of JVA's efforts to promote a green transition in the water sector, where electricity costs represent approximately 20 per cent of total operating expenses.

The floating system is an innovative solution to reduce these costs by utilising water bodies to generate clean energy and improve operational efficiency.

The system relies on solar panels floating on the surface of the dam and cooled by the surrounding water, increasing their efficiency by 5 to 15 per cent compared to land-based panels, and reducing water evaporation by up to 90 per cent.

The pilot system, which began data collection in August 2025, is currently being compared to a traditional ground-mounted panel. As of early November, the system has already generated over 730 kWh of energy utilised by JVA.

During the visit, JVA Secretary-General Hisham Hayseh reviewed the details of the project, noting that "the authority seeks, through this model, to enhance energy efficiency in water and agriculture projects, reduce carbon emissions, and support scientific research in the fields of renewable energy."

He added that this project reflects the authority’s commitment to adopting innovative and sustainable solutions to preserve natural resources and enhance international partnerships, in addition to raising energy efficiency and expanding the exploitation of renewable energy in line with the JVA’s 2024-2026 strategy.

FAO’s Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa Abdelhakim Elwaer stressed that the project “embodies a model of fruitful cooperation between national institutions and international organisations to support efficient energy and water management and achieve food and water security.”

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Agriculture Mohammad Hyari noted that the project reinforces the ministry’s directions towards expanding clean energy in irrigation and agricultural production.

"This Floating PV system is a game-changer for a water-scarce country like Jordan," said FAO Representative in Jordan Nabil Assaf.

"Not only does it offer an energy efficiency boost by cooling the panels, but its ability to significantly reduce water evaporation provides a critical, dual-benefit solution,” Assaf added.

He noted that this project is about building resilience—delivering reliable, affordable energy while aggressively protecting our most precious resource, water, for the benefit of farmers and communities."

Director General of the National Agricultural Research Centre Ibrahim Rawashdeh pointed out that the centre’s policy includes the shift towards smart agriculture through funding specialised scientific research in this field.

The project is being implemented in partnership between the FAO and JVA, within a comprehensive national vision aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and water resource sustainability in Jordan and supporting the green transition in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

