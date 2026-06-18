FDI Consultancy Services has launched in Dubai, providing independent, expert fire safety and fire engineering consultancy services across the built environment. With new regulations aimed at strengthening the safety, quality, and sustainability of buildings across the emirate, the company supports developers, designers, contractors, and asset owners with technically robust fire safety solutions at every stage of the project lifecycle, from concept design to construction and occupation.

Founded in the UK in 2020, The FDI Group quickly established itself as one of the largest providers of fire door consultancy and inspection services. Renowned for its expertise in delivering digital fire compliance data, the team works with several major residential developers and facilities management teams on high-profile projects, including London’s Canary Wharf expansion, and has built a reputation for helping navigate increasingly stringent building safety requirements.

Elliott Brown, Founder & Managing Director, The FDI Group, said: "Passive fire protection is a key priority across the UAE, underpinned by a clear commitment to raising standards and digitalising compliance processes. Given our international experience supporting high-risk and high-rise buildings, we saw a significant opportunity in Dubai and beyond.

"The response we have received from local stakeholders has been excellent so far. Having always championed the use of technology to enhance the flow of information, we look forward to playing a role in the future of passive fire compliance and supporting safer buildings for generations to come.”

Edward Gaynor, Director of Technical Excellence and Group Compliance, FDI Consultancy Services, added: “I have spent my career committed to life safety, and supporting FDI’s growth in this market was a natural next step. Our objective is straightforward: ensuring robust design, expert installation, and absolute system compliance across all passive fire protection projects.

“Passive fire protection is a discipline where focused, demonstrable expertise separates a building that performs from one that does not. Technical knowledge, attention to detail, and innovation have been at the heart of FDI’s work from the beginning and these principles will continue to guide everything we do.”

Services cover fire strategy development, design reviews, regulatory approvals, construction oversight, commissioning, certification, and ongoing compliance management, ensuring fire and life safety requirements are effectively integrated, verified and maintained throughout every phase of an asset's development and operation.

To support its growth plans, the firm is actively building a team in Dubai, bringing together professionals who share the same commitment to superior standards that has characterised its success to date.

About FDI Consultancy Services

FDI Consultancy Services is a specialist fire safety and fire engineering consultancy providing independent advice, compliance support and technical expertise across the built environment. Part of The FDI Group, the company helps developers, contractors, consultants, and asset owners deliver and maintain safer, more compliant buildings through every stage of the project lifecycle.

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