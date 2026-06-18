Ultra-luxury experience, The Residence, the world’s only three-room suite in the sky, makes its debut in Japan

ABU DHABI, UAE - Etihad Airways has celebrated the inaugural flight of its iconic Airbus A380 to Japan, which touched down at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport on 18 June. The arrival marks a landmark moment for the airline, with the renowned double-decker now operating daily between the two capitals.

The aircraft brings expanded capacity on the route alongside an elevated premium offering. Featuring four distinct cabins, the A380 introduces The Residence to the Japanese market for the first time, allowing travellers flying to and from Tokyo to experience the pinnacle of luxury commercial aviation.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "Tokyo has long held a special place in the hearts of our guests, and today, we are proud to meet that affection with a truly extraordinary aircraft. The introduction of the A380 reinforces our commitment to the Japanese market, responding to robust demand for premium travel connecting Abu Dhabi and Tokyo.

“With this route, we are returning our eighth A380 to the fleet, further expanding our operation and premium offering. Whether flying in Economy, Business, First, or The Residence, we promise an elevated, unforgettable journey for our guests.”

The increased capacity enhances connectivity for a greater number of Japanese visitors to explore Abu Dhabi or travel onwards across Etihad’s broad global network. Those connecting onwards can enjoy a seamless airport experience or take advantage of a free hotel stay with Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Stopover programme.

Welcome Onboard

Etihad’s A380 is designed to offer bespoke and thoughtful hospitality across every cabin.

Etihad’s First cabin takes luxury to new heights with nine generous private spaces equipped with designer tableware, a spacious leather lounge chair, and a separate ottoman that transforms into an 80" lie-flat bed. Guests flying in First also have access to personal vanity units and an exclusive onboard shower room.

On the Upper Deck, 70 Business guests can relax in the privacy of a studio for a stress-free journey. The Upper Deck also houses The Lobby, a serviced lounge and bar area situated between the First and Business cabins. Seamless Wi-Fi connectivity ensures travellers can remain productive or entertained throughout the flight.

In Economy, smart engineering maximises comfort while thoughtful service and hospitality deliver an enjoyable flying experience. The cabin features 415 Economy smart seats featuring Etihad's signature fixed-wing headrests and plush pillows.

The Residence

At the pinnacle of luxury is The Residence, a three-room private sanctuary at 40,000 feet. Accommodating up to two guests, it features a private living room, a separate bedroom, and an ensuite bathroom complete with a private shower.

A dedicated crew delivers unrivalled, bespoke service. Guests in The Residence are treated to a curated culinary journey with an à la carte menu served on designer tableware, with options ranging from breakfast in bed to the exclusive Residence Signature High Tea, or champagne and caviar.

Flight schedule – all times local

Flight From Departure To Arrival Days Aircraft EY800 Abu Dhabi 21:25 Tokyo 12:45+1 Daily A380 EY801 Tokyo 18:00 Abu Dhabi 00:20+1 Daily A380

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer, Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae