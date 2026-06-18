Enabling residents and visitors to benefit from seasonal offers and discounts while transforming everyday spending into a pathway to win a home in Dubai.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, The first winner of the first-of-its-kind citywide initiative, Win Your Home in Dubai, will be announced on 21 June at its first live event at Dubai Festival City Mall from 5 PM to 7 PM, marking the start of its weekly draws and the first of multiple opportunities for residents and visitors to take a step towards homeownership in Dubai.

Launched on 22 May and running for 12 weeks until 30 August 2026, Win Your Home in Dubai invites residents and visitors aged 18 and above to participate by spending AED 500 or more at over 1,000 participating brands across more than 3,500 retail outlets citywide.

Jointly led by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Dubai Chambers, the initiative reflects Dubai’s continued focus on strengthening its economic ecosystem, supporting business growth, driving consumer confidence, and transforming everyday spending into opportunities that go beyond retail. Win Your Home in Dubai also reinforces Dubai’s position as a global destination to visit, live, invest, and experience, while supporting and strengthening the city’s dynamic retail ecosystem and contributing to its broader economic activity.

The Weekly Draw

The first winner of a Binghatti Developers studio apartment will be announced on 21 June, marking the start of the weekly draw. 12 shoppers will have the chance to win 11 new studio apartments across the weekly draws, alongside a new two-bedroom apartment at the final draw.

The weekly draws will take place on 21 and 28 June; 5, 12, 19 and 26 July; and 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 August. The first 10 draws will each award one studio apartment, while the final draw will award one studio apartment and the grand prize of a two-bedroom apartment.

Winners will be notified by phone and email and announced on Instagram @dubaifestivals.

Shop, Scan, and Win

Participation has been designed to be simple and accessible for shoppers. Residents and visitors can enter by spending AED 500 or more at over 1,000 participating brands across more than 3,500 outlets citywide. To participate, shoppers simply scan the QR code found in-store, directing them to the official website, where they can upload their receipt to validate their entry.

Each eligible AED 500 spent earns one raffle entry. For every additional AED 500 spent, participants receive another entry into the draw. Entries remain valid throughout the 12-week campaign, meaning early participation extends eligibility across all draws, while continued spending increases total entries and overall chances of winning.

Aligned with Dubai Summer Surprises 2026

Win Your Home in Dubai will also run alongside Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2026, taking place from 2 July to 30 August under the theme “Make it a Dubai Summer”. The festival delivers 60 days of citywide experiences, including retail promotions, dining events, entertainment, and family activities across Dubai. It will kick off with opening weekend celebrations across multiple malls, transforming retail destinations into immersive entertainment hubs with summer-exclusive performances, live entertainment, and family-friendly experiences.

Additionally, this year’s DSS edition features major retail moments such as the Great Dubai Summer Sale and Back-to-School campaigns, dining activations like Summer Restaurant Week and 10 Dirham Dish, and entertainment programmes including Beat the Heat DXB, Modesh World, mall activations, and new immersive family experiences.

Within this wider summer calendar, Win Your Home in Dubai adds a unique layer of engagement, allowing shoppers to benefit from seasonal offers and discounts while also participating in an initiative that transforms everyday spending into a tangible, life-changing opportunity.

For more information, visit WinYourHomeInDubai.com.

For high-resolution images, click here.

For media inquiries, contact dfre@sevenmedia.ae

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE)

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.