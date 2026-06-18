Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the launch of its new 2026 summer campaign for Khaleeji credit cards, giving customers the opportunity to qualify for a draw to win valuable cashback prizes when using their credit cards for summer purchases inside and outside the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The campaign comes in line with the summer season and the related plans for travel, holidays and daily spending. Khaleeji credit cardholders can enhance their chances of winning by using their cards for international travel bookings, local stays within the Kingdom of Bahrain, or daily purchases, making every eligible transaction an additional opportunity to enter the draw.

The campaign includes three main categories designed to suit customers’ spending patterns during the summer season. The first category, “International Getaways”, enables customers who use Khaleeji credit cards for international transactions, flight ticket purchases and hotel bookings to enter the draw for a cashback prize of up to BD2,000 for three winners.

The second category, “Local Getaways”, gives customers the opportunity to enter the draw for two cashback prizes of up to BD1,000 each, when using Khaleeji credit cards for expenses related to staycations and hotel bookings within the Kingdom of Bahrain, catering to customers who prefer enjoying relaxing holidays within the Kingdom.

The third category, “Daily Spending”, allows customers to qualify for the draw on three cashback prizes of up to BD500 each when using Khaleeji credit cards for various types of local transactions. This category reflects the Bank’s keenness to reward customers for their regular daily spending, in addition to travel and holiday-related purchases.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, said: “We invite our customers to benefit from this special summer campaign and use their Khaleeji credit cards for their daily purchases and summer plans, whether travelling abroad, enjoying a local stay, or meeting their everyday needs. Every eligible transaction gives them a greater opportunity to enter the draw and win valuable cashback prizes.”

She added: “At Khaleeji Bank, we are committed to offering campaigns and promotions that keep pace with our customers’ lifestyles and provide them with real added value when using our banking products. This campaign comes as part of our ongoing efforts to reward Khaleeji credit cardholders and encourage them to benefit from secure, flexible payment solutions designed to meet their needs inside and outside the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

The campaign allows customers to automatically enter the draw when using Khaleeji credit cards for eligible transactions within the three categories, with every transaction increasing their chances of winning. The campaign further highlights the added value offered by Khaleeji credit cards by combining ease of payment, flexibility and winning opportunities, providing customers with a more rewarding banking experience during the summer season.

Customers wishing to benefit from the campaign can apply for Khaleeji credit cards by contacting the Customer Service Centre on 17540054. Khaleeji Bank encourages its customers to use their credit cards during the campaign period to enhance their chances of winning.

It is worth noting that Khaleeji credit cards, which are compliant with the principles of Islamic Shari’a, have been designed to meet customers’ various needs inside and outside the Kingdom of Bahrain. They include the Visa Classic, Visa Gold, Visa Platinum and Visa Infinite, in addition to the Corporate Credit Card, with a range of benefits including worldwide usage, Gulf Air miles, travel insurance and other features designed to provide a more flexible and secure payment experience.

Khaleeji Bank is recognised as one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, offering an integrated banking model that combines innovation with adherence to the principles of Islamic Shari’a through a diverse range of banking and investment services for individuals and corporates, in addition to its community and development initiatives aimed at supporting national talent, empowering youth and promoting sustainable development in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit the Bank’s official website at www.khaleeji.bank and follow Khaleeji’s verified social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X platforms to stay updated on the latest news and offers. Terms and conditions apply.