Living Gulf, a premium bi-monthly lifestyle and influential magazine for the region's expatriate community, marks the latest addition to Thumbay Media's expanding publishing portfolio, which is set to grow to five titles.

Ajman, United Arab Emirates, Thumbay Media, the media and publishing arm of Thumbay Group, has launched Living Gulf, a new bi-monthly print and digital magazine built for executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals who have made the Gulf home. The launch cements Thumbay Media’s position as the first and biggest publisher in the Northern Emirates, with five magazines now operating under its arm.

Thumbay Media has been in the publishing business for over two decades, anchored by Health Magazine, one of the longest-running health titles in the UAE. Living Gulf is the newest addition to a portfolio of five magazines spanning health, lifestyle, and community, giving the group a level of reach few regional publishers can match.

Five magazines, one publishing arm

Thumbay Media’s portfolio now includes:

Health Magazine – the UAE’s trusted health title, published for over 28 years.

Living Gulf – the new premium lifestyle and influence magazine for the GCC’s expatriate community.

Gulf Education – a leading industry platform for universities, schools and nurseries.

Gulf Pets & Vets – for veterinarians and pet parents.

Gulf Culinary & Hospitality – culinary trends and the best of food and hospitality.

Together, these titles reach readers across print and digital, making Thumbay Media the most extensive publishing operation based in Ajman.All titles will carry industry-specific ranking and awards.

A platform for the experiences in the Gulf

Living Gulf is built on lifestyle, culture, people, and meaningful living across the region. It sets out to capture the stories, aspirations, and contributions of the diverse communities that shape life in the GCC.

The magazine is available in print across 8,000 distribution points, supported by a digital presence through its website, www.livinggulf.com, and its Instagram platform, @living_gulf, carrying regularly updated editorial content.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group, said:

“I founded Thumbay Media 27 years ago with a single publication called Health. Today, it has grown from one magazine to five publications, making us the largest publisher in the Northern Emirates. Our aim is to grow this media company further to become not just the strongest publishing voice of the Gulf region but also the first choice for brands in event management and every type of promotional activity.”

The Inaugural issue features entrepreneur and philanthropist Faizal E. Kottikollon

The inaugural cover of Living Gulf features Dr. Faizal E. Kottikollon, entrepreneur, industrial leader, and philanthropist, whose journey mirrors the ambitions of millions of expatriates who have built their lives in the Gulf.

His journey spans entrepreneurship and industrial leadership, but it is defined above all by philanthropy and a consistent commitment to long-term social impact. The editorial choice reflects the magazine’s focus on people whose journeys embody ambition, contribution, and purpose-driven success in the region.

Thumbay Media is the media and publishing arm of Thumbay Group and the first and biggest publisher based in Ajman. With over two decades of publishing experience and a portfolio of five magazines, it has built a reputation for credible, high-quality titles spanning health, lifestyle, and community. The launch of Living Gulf extends that footprint into premium, expatriate-focused storytelling.

Thumbay Media specializes in various end-to-end media services, including branding and image promotions, public relations, social media strategy, events, graduation ceremonies, and awards ceremonies.

For more information, please visit www.thumbaymedia.com.